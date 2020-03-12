2 MP Ministers in Bengaluru to Meet Rebel MLAs Detained, Congress Alleges They Were Manhandled

Two ministers of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet, who are in Bengaluru to meet Congress MLAs staying at a private resort in the Karnataka capital, were on Thursday taken in to police custody.

Jitu Patwari and Narayan Chaudhary were taken into preventive custody by police from outside the Embassy Boulevard in Bengaluru where they had gone to meet MP's rebel MLAs. They were later released by the police and then met Karnataka Congress unit chief DK Sivakumar.

Addressing a press briefing at the Pradesh Congress Committee office here, Congress leaders alleged that the police prevented the two ministers from meeting the party MLAs present at the resort; it also released videos supporting its allegations that the duo was manhandled while being taken into custody. The leaders also said that another minister, Lakhan Singh, was also present with Patwari.

Veteran leader Digvijaya Singh accused the Bengaluru police of behaving like goons. He claimed that no one was allowed to enter the resort — "our MLAs have been abducted and their mobile phones snatched," he said.

The videos of the incident released by the party show Patwari inside the resort having heated arguments and a scuffle with the police personnel. Patwari and his associates are later taken into a police van.

Describing it as a serious incident, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha called it an attack on democracy.

Narayan Chaudhary is the father of MLA Manoj, who is also currently in the Bengaluru resort.

All these 22 MLAs have forwarded their resignations to MP Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati.