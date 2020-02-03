2 Months After Postponing Visit Over Anti-CAA Protests, PM to Address Rally in Assam on Friday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Assam's Kokrajhar on February 7 to celebrate the Bodo settlement pact recently signed between the Centre, state and nine Bodo organisations, including four rebel factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

This will be Modi's first visit to the state after the Citizenship Act was amended. His earlier visit, on December 15-16 with Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, was "postponed" after anti-CAA protests turned violent.

Modi will visit Assam on February 7 and address a rally in Kokrajhar, a government official said.

The visit will come a week after the central government signed a peace pact with several Bodo militant groups and a student body. The Bodo pact was signed between the Centre, the Assam government, and the four factions of the NDFB, the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) and the United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO).

The signing led to the surrender of more than 1,500 NDFB militants.

A summit meeting between Modi and Abe, scheduled to be held in Guwahati in December, was also cancelled due to the anti-CAA protests.

Modi was also invited for the inauguration of the recently-concluded 'Khelo India' games in Guwahati but he did not attend it.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.