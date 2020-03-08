2 of 4 TMC Nominees for Upcoming Rajya Sabha Polls Are Women, Tweets Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress nominated Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor, Dinesh Trivedi and Subrata Bakshi for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, party supremo Mamata Banerjee announced on Sunday.
Banerjee tweeted that as a part of her "constant endeavour" towards women's empowerment, she was proud that half of the nominees were women.
I am glad to announce that @AITCofficial will be nominating Arpita Ghosh,— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 8, 2020
Mausam Noor, Dinesh Trivedi & Subrata Bakshi to the Rajya Sabha.
As a part of my constant endeavour towards woman empowerment, I am proud that half of our nominations are women #InternationalWomensDay
Sunday is the International Women's Day.