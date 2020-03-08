English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
2 of 4 TMC Nominees for Upcoming Rajya Sabha Polls Are Women, Tweets Mamata Banerjee

File photo of Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Banerjee tweeted that as a part of her 'constant endeavour' towards women's empowerment, she was proud that half of the nominees were women.

  • Last Updated: March 8, 2020, 3:09 PM IST
Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress nominated Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor, Dinesh Trivedi and Subrata Bakshi for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, party supremo Mamata Banerjee announced on Sunday.


Banerjee tweeted that as a part of her "constant endeavour" towards women's empowerment, she was proud that half of the nominees were women.

Sunday is the International Women's Day.

