2 Years After RSS Makeover, Congress' Seva Dal Ditches White Trousers for Blue Jeans

Seva Dal, the grassroots arm of the Congress, is going in for an image makeover.Taking a leaf out of party president Rahul Gandhi’s earlier style statement, Seva Dal members will now wear jeans instead of white trousers. They will also sport white shirts and a white cap. On special occasions, however, they will switch back to the signature white trousers.Asked about the sartorial change, a member said, “We want to look contemporary and attract the youth.”Seva Dal was set up during the freedom movement as the grassroots arm of the Congress and its work was what the RSS cadre are now known for. But over time, it was reduced to decorative roles like helping in unfurling the flag at party headquarters and occasionally pitching in for disaster management work.In recent times, however, Rahul Gandhi seems to have realised the Seva Dal’s importance in the ideological fight against the RSS. Interestingly, the RSS too had ditched the iconic khakhi shorts for full trousers in 2016.The plan, however, could also backfire as Rahul Gandhi has often been taunted for wearing kurta over jeans. Many in the BJP and RSS have accused him of being too western for Indian politics. But Gandhi has not been seen kurta-jeans for a while now, preferring the staple style of Indian netas, kurta-pyjama.The new dress code will come into effect on July 9 at a Seva Dal convention.