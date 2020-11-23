20,000 Litres of Free Water, Electricity to Saloons: TRS Releases Manifesto Ahead of Hyderabad Civic Polls

Following into footsteps of Delhi, the government of Telangana has promised free drinking water supply to every household in Hyderabad using up to 20,000 litres per month.

Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced that people in the state capital will get free water from December.

The promise form part of TRS manifesto for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls released by the TRS chief.

Rao said Hyderabad will become the second city in India after Delhi to provide free drinking water. "This move will benefit 97 per cent of consumers in the city," he said.

The TRS chief said he spoke to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about the implementation of the scheme. "The government of Delhi is providing Rs 200-300 crore subsidy for the scheme and we estimate it will be on similar lines in Hyderabad," he said.

KCR appealed to people to cooperate in ensuring that the water is not wasted. He said if the scheme is successfully implemented in Hyderabad, it will be extended to other municipalities.

The chief minister also announced free electricity to saloons run by Nayee Brahmin (barbers) community and to dhobi ghats and laundries of Rajaka (washermen) community across the state.

TRS also promised waiver of Motor Vehicle tax to the tune of Rs 267 crore for transport vehicles during COVID-19 period (March to September).

The Chief Minister said all commercial establishments and industries in HT and LT categories will be exempted from minimum demand charges from March to September.