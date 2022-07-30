2002 Gujarat Riots Case: Court Denies Bail to Teesta Setalvad, Sreekumar Accused of 'Fabricating Documents'

Activist Teesta Setalvad was denied bail in the 2002 Gujarat riots case on Saturday. The sessions court in Ahmedabad also denied bail to former DGP RB Sreekumar. Both were arrested for allegedly fabricating documents to frame innocent people in the 2002 riots cases. Additional principal judge DD Thakkar said the bail pleas for both had been rejected.

Earlier, the government had submitted an affidavit opposing their bail applications. The sessions court had heard the arguments of both parties and reserved judgment for July 21.

Setalvad has been accused of defaming Gujarat and then chief minister Narendra Modi. The special investigation team formed to probe the case has alleged that she colluded with late Congress leader Ahmed Patel to destabilise the then BJP-led state government. It also alleged that the Congress leader paid Setalvad Rs 30 lakh in a phased manner soon after the Godhra train burning incident of 2002.

Sreekumar was a “disgruntled government officer” who “abused the process for damning the elected representatives, bureaucracy and police administration of the whole state of Gujarat for ulterior purposes”, the SIT has alleged.

Considering all matters, the court rejected the bail applications. Setalvad and Sreekumar were arrested by the city crime branch around a month back on the basis of an FIR against them under the IPC sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction for capital offence).

(With PTI inputs)

