2019 Election Result LIVE: In Victory Speech, Modi Says BJP Committed to Constitution and Spirit of Federalism

Before him, party chief Amit Shah tore into the Congress for "dynastic, divisive and casteist politics" and said the BJP's victory was one over the tukde-tukde gang. He also mocked the opposition's coalition building efforts after the exit polls predicted a BJP win. Singling out Chandrababu Naidu, Shah said if he had put half as much effort as meeting leaders in governance, he would not have been routed in Andhra Pradesh.
Amit Shah's Stinging Attack on Naidu | He also took a swipe at the opposition parties for dismissing the exit polls and campaigning against its credibility. In a scathing attack on Chandrababu Naidu, Shah said that if he had made similar efforts in gaining votes as he did in stitching alliances, he would have won today. Naidu lost the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh to Jaganmohan Reddy's YSRCP.
BJP chief Amit Shah thanked the party workers who helped it steer to the historic victory in the Lok Sabha polls. He said that it was PM Modi's "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas" policy over the past five years which helped the party win again. He said that the Congress has been sidelined as a fringe party. "This is a historic victory. After 50 years someone has won an absolute majority for the second time in a row," Shah said.
BJP Sweeps MP, Demands Nath's Resignation | With the BJP leading in 28 out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, the state unit of the opposition party Thursday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who is heading the Congress government in the state since December last year. State BJP chief Rakesh Singh said the counting trends indicate an overwhelming mandate in favour of the BJP, which lost power in Madhya Pradesh in the Assembly polls held late last year.
Nitin Gadkari's Flight Diverted, Won't be Attending Party Meet in Delhi | Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will not be able to attend the party meeting after its stupendous victory in general elections, as the flight he was travelling in was diverted to Lucknow owing to bad weather. The BJP had called a meeting of the party's parliamentary after results and trends showed it storming back to power with an absolute majority on its own. The aircraft was priority No.1 for landing when it was approaching Delhi from Nagpur, sources said.
Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan has accepted responsibility for his party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, saying they raised people's issues in the run-up to the polls but failed to succeed. The Congress was trailing in all the seats it contested in the state, except Chandrapur where its nominee Suresh Dhanorkar was leading over his BJP rival and Union minister Hansraj Ahir.
Defeat was Unexpected: Vijayan | Hours after the poll trends indicated massive rout of the ruling-LDF in the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala, Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the defeat was "unexpected" even as the Congress demanded his resignation on moral grounds. Vijayan, who issued a release instead of meeting the media after the setback, said his party would examine in detail the factors which led to the dismal performance. "It was the political stand taken by the LDF that resulted in BJP failing to get any seats in the state.
After winning the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, BJP's Pragya Thakur said, "The manner in which the public of Bhopal and Sehore has offered me the lead is evidence of their faith. Modiji had said -- Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas and now its Sabka Vishwas. The public has reposed faith in whatever Modiji did in last five years for the country."
In another tweet, PM Modi thanked the people of Varanasi where he won by a whopping majority. "People of Kashi are remarkable! When I had gone to Kashi to file my nomination papers, they confidently said that they would manage the entire campaign without me having to come back even once…and manage they did! I bow to the citizens of Kashi. Looking forward to serving them," he said.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said that he accepted the verdict of the people of India. He also congratulated PM Modi and the NDA.
Congratulations to the winners, Mr Modi & the NDA.
Thank you to the people of Wayanad for electing me as your MP.
Thank you also to the people of Amethi.
Thank you Congress workers & leaders for your hard work in this campaign.
Modi' Mother Greets BJP Supporters Outside Residence | With the BJP heading for a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nonagenarian mother Hiraben Thursday greeted the party supporters, who gathered outside her house in Kudasan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar. Modi, who contested from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, established a considerable lead over his rival and Samajwadi Party candidate Shalini Yadav.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited `Matoshree', the residence of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray here, Thursday as the NDA appeared set to win a resounding victory in Lok Sabha elections. The two leaders exchanged sweets and said their alliance will last even beyond the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, due later this year.
BJD's Naveen Patnaik thanked PM Modi for wishing the party over its victory in Odisha. "Look forward to working together for the people of #Odisha," Patnaik said in a tweet.
Bihar chief minister and NDA ally Nitish Kumar has thanked his supporters. "I would like to congratulate and thank all the voters and workers of bihar. People have given their verdict. The results of these polls have shown what the People of country and Bihar feel...they have given their mandate keeping in mind the work what modi and govt of bihar has done in past years," Kumar said.
Ashok Gehlot's Son Loses Jodhpur Seat | In a setback to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his son Vaibhav Gehlot faced defeat in his maiden election from the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat which was won by the BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for a second consecutive time. Shekhawat won the seat with a high margin of 2,74,440 votes. It had become a prestige issue for Ashok Gehlot who tirelessly campaigned in the keenly watched constituency. Ashok Gehlot, who became the chief minister of Rajasthan for third time in December 2018, has himself represented the Jodhpur seat in Lok sabha for five times from 1980 to 1999.
Calling the Lok Sabha election results "unexpected", Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said the leaders of his party JD(S) and Congress would deliberate on the reasons behind the defeat in the election. As the BJP badly mauled the ruling coalition, Kumaraswamy conceded defeat and said he respected the mandate of the people.
Yechury Takes Responsibility for Party's Poor Show | CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury took the responsibility for his party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha polls, saying as the chief of the party, he was the "first" person who was accountable for its poor show. Speaking at a press conference here after the trends showed that the Left Front was virtually routed in its bastions of Kerala and West Bengal, Yechury said it was time for the entire opposition to introspect. "The people of the country have given a decisive verdict in BJP's favour in this highly-polarised election and it is now time for us to introspect and analyse what went wrong. We will hold a politburo meeting on May 26-27 and a central committee meeting from from June 7-9.
Debacle in Tamil Nadu, a Mistake by Electorate: State BJP Chief | The Tamil Nadu BJP, which was staring at a total loss in the 16th Lok Sabha polls, Thursday termed the defeat as a 'mistake' done by the electorate of the state. BJP state unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "My view on the poll result is that people have done a mistake." "Why, because if they had voted someone who was not accused of corruption or selfish politics, people would have reaped more benefits," she told reporters here. However, she extended her congratulations to DMK candidate Kanimozhi, who is leading the race with a comfortable margin.
"The word ‘Chowkidar’ goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!" Modi tweeted after taling down the prefix 'Chowkidar' from his official Twitter handle.
Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India’s progress.
The word ‘Chowkidar’ goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!
As Rahul Gandhi concedes defeat at the hands of Smriti Irani on his family's traditional Amethi seat, here is a timeline of party's stronghold over it.
Here's a timeline.
Rahul Gandhi has conceded the Amethi fight and has also offered to resign as Congress chief. #Verdict2019WithNews18#Verdict2019 pic.twitter.com/F8aNkzAKnG
Congratulating Modi for the huge victory, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also conceded defeat to Smriti Irani in Amethi even though half the rounds of counting are still to be done. According to sources, he has offered to resign from his post as party president, but his offer was rejected by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
With the elections establishing the 68-year-old Modi as the most popular leader in decades, the partial vote count released by the Election Commission showed that BJP was expected to surpass its 2014 performance. It was leading in 296 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls in seven phases, demolishing the combined opposition with the Congress Party stuck at 51 seats, according to the trends.
As the trends came in, pointing to another tenure of Modi as prime minister, celebrations broke out in the BJP's party offices across the country with people dancing to the sounds of drums and distributing sweets. Modi himself won from Varanasi with a margin of over 3.6 lakh votes while party president Amit Shah won from Gandhinagar in their home state of Gujarat by over 4 lakh votes. Markets cheered the trends, as the benchmark BSE Sensex touched 40,000 for the first time and NSE Nifty breached the 12,000 level. The rupee appreciated 14 paise to 69.51 against the US dollar trade. The BJP, which is now tantalisingly close to the 300 mark in Lok Sabha, had alone won 282 seats in the last election.
The results are a ringing endorsement of Modi's popularity, his government's achievements in the last five years and his campaign, which centred around national security, nationalism and Hindutva. He also relentlessly attacked the Congress Party for what he called its dynastic legacy, and blamed it for the country's woes. The opposition had criticised the BJP campaign as divisive and polarising. Still, the trend shows that the Modi wave and the party's brilliant election management swept across geographies, caste lines, age, gender and economic status.
In the politically critical state of Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party combine had posed a stiff challenge, the BJP was leading in 59 of the 80 seats at stake. The SP was ahead in seven and BSP in 13. Although the BJP had won 71 seats in the last elections, the performance is much better than what many exit polls had forecast. The Congress Party was ahead only in one seat in Uttar Pradesh. Even, Congress President Rahul Gandhi was trailing BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi by nearly 9,000 votes but was clearly ahead in Wayanad in Kerala with a lead of more than 1 lakh votes.
The Modi wave not only swept through the Hindi heartland and Gujarat, as was expected, but also rippled through West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Only Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh appeared untouched. Even in Telangana, where it was expected to fare poorly, the BJP was ahead in four seats, the same as the Telangana Rashtra Samiti. The Lok Sabha trends were staggering for BJP in the Hindi-speaking states, including those where Congress had won in the recent Assembly elections: in Madhya Pradesh, BJP was ahead in 28 out of 29 seats with a vote percentage of nearly 60; in Rajasthan it was leading in all but one of 25 seats; similarly in Chattisgarh, BJP was ahead in nine compared to Congress' 2 seats. Haryana also is expected to send nine BJP MPs out of 10.
In Odisha, the BJP made huge gains, forging ahead in six of the 21 seats while the Biju Janata Dal was ahead in 15. In 2014, the BJD had won 20 seats and BJP took one. Odisha also held simultaneous Assembly polls, in which the BJD is set to return to power, indicating that the voters chose smartly, opting for the status quo in both state and centre. BJP and its ally Janata Dal (United) were ahead in 16 seats each in Bihar out of 40 at stake.
The Trinamool Congress Party was leading in 22 of 42 seats of West Bengal while BJP was ahead in 19, up from two it held in 2014. The Left was wiped out in the state, once its citadel. The DMK was ahead in 20 seats in Tamil Nadu while the AIADMK was leading in only two. In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF was ahead in 18 out of 20 seats.
The trends of the ruling party's leads were in sync with the exit polls, most of which predicted that the NDA would be on course to retain power for a second term. In 2014, the BJP won 282 seats, leaving the Congress with an all-time low of 44 seats against the 206 it won in 2009.
