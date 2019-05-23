CO-PRESENTED BY
2019 Election Result LIVE: Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Remove 'Chowkidar' From Twitter Handles

News18.com | May 23, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
Event Highlights

Lok Sabha Election Result LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards a resounding victory for a second term in office, as his message of nationalism, national security and Hindu pride struck a chord among voters across large swathes of India. Congratulating Modi for the huge victory, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also conceded defeat to Smriti Irani in Amethi even though half the rounds of counting are still to be done.

With the elections establishing the 68-year-old Modi as the most popular leader in decades, the partial vote count released by the Election Commission showed that BJP was expected to surpass its 2014 performance. It was leading in 296 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls in seven phases, demolishing the combined opposition with the Congress Party stuck at 51 seats, according to the trends.
May 23, 2019 6:30 pm (IST)

"The word ‘Chowkidar’ goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!" Modi tweeted after taling down the prefix 'Chowkidar' from his official Twitter handle. 

May 23, 2019 6:28 pm (IST)

As Rahul gandhi concedes defeat at the hands of Smriti Irani on his family's traditional Amethi seat, here is a timeline of party's stronghold over it. 

May 23, 2019 6:22 pm (IST)

Congress Denies Reports of Rahul Offering to Quit | The Congress has denied reports of Congress President Rahul Gandhi offering resignation. When asked on fixing responsibility for loss, Rahul Gandhi said, "This is between my party and I. Between me and the Congress CWC." 

May 23, 2019 6:17 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, BJP's Kailashvijavargiya has taken a swipe at MP chief minister Kamal Nath over defeat of Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh. 

May 23, 2019 6:13 pm (IST)

BJP chief Amit Shah too has removed 'Chowkidar' from his Twitter handle. 

May 23, 2019 6:11 pm (IST)

Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi has removed 'Chowkidar' prefix from his Twitter handle. 

May 23, 2019 6:09 pm (IST)

As DMK in alliance with Congress marked a thumping victory in Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha polls, party chief MK Stalin took to Twitter and said, "With folded hands, we accept the resounding victory given to the DMK alliance by the people of Tamil Nadu. During the next five years, we will work hard to fulfill the promises made and protect the interest of our state!"

May 23, 2019 6:04 pm (IST)

Bollywood Celebs Hail PM Modi | Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Asha Bhosle and Rajinikanth have congratulated the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Lok Sabha Polls result after current trends indicate a clean sweep for the party for a second consecutive term. Devgn wrote on Twitter, "The country knows what is right for them and they have made their choice. @narendramodi." Dhawan congratulated PM Modi and said, "Looking forward to the future under you guidance and leadership where all Indians move ahead together #JAIHIND." Kapoor said he hopes the country will move in the right direction under the leadership of PM Modi. "We have voted, India has chosen and the result is almost crystal clear @narendramodi ji congratulations sir we hope the country heads upwards and onwards under your leadership," the actor wrote on the microblogging site.

May 23, 2019 6:03 pm (IST)

BJP supporters in West Bengal celebrate at iconic Howrah bridge. The saffron party has broken through Mamata Banerjee's fort leading in 18 out out 42 seats across the state.

May 23, 2019 6:03 pm (IST)

Former President and senior Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee congratulated Narendra Modi for BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha elections. "Congratulations PM Shri @narendramodi on this spectacular victory. You carry the hopes & aspirations of 1.3 billion people of India. May God give you strength on your way ahead," he said.  

May 23, 2019 5:57 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi has conceded defeat against BJP’s Smriti Irani in Amethi who is leading over the Congress chief by around 30,300 votes with 13 more rounds of counting to go. Around 3,00,000 lakh votes are yet to be counted. Attempting to put up a brave face at a post-results press conference, Gandhi also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he respects the people’s mandate. 

May 23, 2019 5:55 pm (IST)

"Frankly, today is the not the day to discuss what I think went wrong because people of India have clearly decided that Narendra Modi is going to be their Prime Minister and as an Indian, I respect that," Rahul Gandhi said. 

May 23, 2019 5:51 pm (IST)

"I congratulate Smriti Irani for her victory in Amethi," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the media. "I hope that she takes care of Amethi," he added. Rahul Gandhi lost his family's traditional seat Amethi. However, he is leading in his second seat Wayanad. 

May 23, 2019 5:49 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Modi | Congress chief Rahul gandhi addresses media after party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls. He congratulated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the victory. "I had said during my election campaigns that public is the ruler. The public has chosen Modi and I congratulate him," he said. 

May 23, 2019 5:43 pm (IST)

karnataka Congress leader Roshan Baig congratulated PM Modi for BJP's sweeping victory in the Lok Sabha elections. "Hearty congratulations to PM @narendramodi for getting such a massive mandate. The people have spoken, I hope PM Modi works towards bringing inclusive growth to the country.I hope all the opposition parties learn from this loss and introspect without making excuses," he said in a tweet. Baig recently courted controversy as he accused the state party chief of being a "flop show" and scoffed at AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal as a "buffoon". 

May 23, 2019 5:36 pm (IST)

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sent his best wishes for the new government.

May 23, 2019 5:36 pm (IST)

Naveen Patnaik Set to Win 5th Term in Odisha | The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is set to retain power for an unprecedented fifth consecutive term in Odisha as the regional party completely decimated the opposition in the state Assembly. The BJD was comfortably leading in more than 115 seats out of a total 146 in the state Assembly. Patnaik also bucked the national trend where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appeared sweeping most parts of the country. Patnaik will be the third Chief Minister in the country to be in power for fifth consecutive term after former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu and Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling.

May 23, 2019 5:35 pm (IST)

Pragya Thakur Defeats Digvijaya | Malegaon Blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur has defeated former Chief Minister and Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh by over three lakh votes in Bhopal. The Lok Sabha constituency in Bhopal is a BJP bastion.

May 23, 2019 5:28 pm (IST)

Modi Third PM to Retain Power With Full Majority | After Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Narendra Modi is the third prime minister of the country who has been able to retain power for a second term with full majority in Lok Sabha. As counting goes on across the country on Thursday, trends show the Modi-led BJP would be easily able to cross the halfway mark of 272 seats in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.

May 23, 2019 5:26 pm (IST)

RSS Describes BJP's Win as Victory of National Forces | Complimenting the BJP for its victory, the RSS on Thursday said it is the "triumph of national forces" and people of the country are fortunate to have a stable government once again. "Many compliments to each and everyone who have contributed to this victory of democracy. The spirit and ideal of democracy have once again been established for the world to witness," Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said in a statement. "Crores of people of Bharat are fortunate to have once again a stable government," he said.

May 23, 2019 5:23 pm (IST)

Pawan Kalya Loses from Both Assembly Seats | Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan lost from both the seats he was contesting from -- Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam and Bhimavaram in West Godavari district. The actor-turned politician has made his electoral dubut in the battlefield of Andhra Pradesh on the promise to provide an alternative to "dynastic politics and corrupt parties." Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party, which joined hands with Mayawati’s BSP and the Left parties, was hailed as the X-factor in the assembly elections.

May 23, 2019 5:22 pm (IST)

Bangladesh, Vietnam PMs Congratulate PM Modi | Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his thumping victory. Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating him.

May 23, 2019 5:21 pm (IST)

As the BJP celebrates its sweeping victory in Lok Sabha elections, PM modi took to Twitter and thanked the party workers for the hardwork. "Thank you India! The faith placed in our alliance is humbling and gives us strength to work even harder to fulfil people's aspirations," he said in the tweet. 

May 23, 2019 5:18 pm (IST)

Imran Khan Congrtulates Modi | Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated PM Modi after victory in Lok Sabha elections. "Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia," Khan said in a tweet. 

May 23, 2019 5:16 pm (IST)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is not cut out for politics and the party should give him a "decent retirement", Assam Finance Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP is set to return to power as it led in over 300 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with about 50, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls.

May 23, 2019 5:14 pm (IST)

Trends Paint Dismal Picture of NCP | Accepting his party’s poor performance in Maharashtra on Thursday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said he appreciated the people’s decision. But he did not shy away from expressing doubts over the functioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs). The Congress and NCP is set for a drubbing at the hands of the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance as per the available leads in Maharashtra so far. The NCP, which had won Baramati, Madha, Kolhapur and Satara seats in 2014, is currently leading in just four seats.

May 23, 2019 5:11 pm (IST)

Calling Modi Thief was Wrong: Nitin Gadkari | BJP leader Nitin Gadkari  said calling PM Modi a "thief" was wrong as the Prime Minister does not belong to a party but the country. He said the people have voted for the BJP as they have shown faith in Modi's leadership. "The people of the nation know what is best for the country. In this election, people have shown faith that the Modi rule can change the nation. People have voted for the same. BJP's win is people's choice," the Union Minister said. "The Prime Minister is not of any party, he is of the country; it was wrong to call him a thief," said Gadkari.

May 23, 2019 5:09 pm (IST)

NDA Seat Tally Reaches 25 in Bihar | With Ravishankar Prasad defeating Congress' Shatrughan Sinha in Patna Sahib, the NDA's seat tally in Bihar has gone up to 25 parliamentary constuencies. Of these, BJP has won 13 while rest are secured by the JD(U) and LJP.

May 23, 2019 5:08 pm (IST)

In a stunning turn of events, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is trailing from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh against BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani. Gandhi is assured of a win from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency, but Amethi is a prestige battle now for the Gandhi family which has held the bastion for decades in addition to Sonia Gandhi’s Rae Bareli constituency. 

May 23, 2019 5:07 pm (IST)

Modi Congratulates Naveen Patnaik | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for Biju Janata Dal's success in 2019 Assembly elections. "Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term," Modi said in a twitter post following BJD's march towards forming government in the state for the fifth time in a row.

File photo of PM Modi with Amit Shah.

As the trends came in, pointing to another tenure of Modi as prime minister, celebrations broke out in the BJP's party offices across the country with people dancing to the sounds of drums and distributing sweets. Modi himself won from Varanasi with a margin of over 3.6 lakh votes while party president Amit Shah won from Gandhinagar in their home state of Gujarat by over 4 lakh votes. Markets cheered the trends, as the benchmark BSE Sensex touched 40,000 for the first time and NSE Nifty breached the 12,000 level. The rupee appreciated 14 paise to 69.51 against the US dollar trade. The BJP, which is now tantalisingly close to the 300 mark in Lok Sabha, had alone won 282 seats in the last election.

The results are a ringing endorsement of Modi's popularity, his government's achievements in the last five years and his campaign, which centred around national security, nationalism and Hindutva. He also relentlessly attacked the Congress Party for what he called its dynastic legacy, and blamed it for the country's woes. The opposition had criticised the BJP campaign as divisive and polarising. Still, the trend shows that the Modi wave and the party's brilliant election management swept across geographies, caste lines, age, gender and economic status.

In the politically critical state of Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party combine had posed a stiff challenge, the BJP was leading in 59 of the 80 seats at stake. The SP was ahead in seven and BSP in 13. Although the BJP had won 71 seats in the last elections, the performance is much better than what many exit polls had forecast. The Congress Party was ahead only in one seat in Uttar Pradesh. Even, Congress President Rahul Gandhi was trailing BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi by nearly 9,000 votes but was clearly ahead in Wayanad in Kerala with a lead of more than 1 lakh votes.

The Modi wave not only swept through the Hindi heartland and Gujarat, as was expected, but also rippled through West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Only Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh appeared untouched. Even in Telangana, where it was expected to fare poorly, the BJP was ahead in four seats, the same as the Telangana Rashtra Samiti. The Lok Sabha trends were staggering for BJP in the Hindi-speaking states, including those where Congress had won in the recent Assembly elections: in Madhya Pradesh, BJP was ahead in 28 out of 29 seats with a vote percentage of nearly 60; in Rajasthan it was leading in all but one of 25 seats; similarly in Chattisgarh, BJP was ahead in nine compared to Congress' 2 seats. Haryana also is expected to send nine BJP MPs out of 10.

In Odisha, the BJP made huge gains, forging ahead in six of the 21 seats while the Biju Janata Dal was ahead in 15. In 2014, the BJD had won 20 seats and BJP took one. Odisha also held simultaneous Assembly polls, in which the BJD is set to return to power, indicating that the voters chose smartly, opting for the status quo in both state and centre. BJP and its ally Janata Dal (United) were ahead in 16 seats each in Bihar out of 40 at stake.

The Trinamool Congress Party was leading in 22 of 42 seats of West Bengal while BJP was ahead in 19, up from two it held in 2014. The Left was wiped out in the state, once its citadel. The DMK was ahead in 20 seats in Tamil Nadu while the AIADMK was leading in only two. In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF was ahead in 18 out of 20 seats.

The trends of the ruling party's leads were in sync with the exit polls, most of which predicted that the NDA would be on course to retain power for a second term. In 2014, the BJP won 282 seats, leaving the Congress with an all-time low of 44 seats against the 206 it won in 2009.
