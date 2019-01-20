English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2019 Election Will be a Fight Between 56-inch Chest and 'Khichdi' Coalition, Says UP Minister
Noting that several opposition leaders had prime ministerial ambitions, Singh said they should decide among themselves who will be the prime minister on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
File image of UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh. (PTI)
Loading...
Kanpur: Claiming the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi "strikes extreme fear" in his opponents, senior BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh minister Sidharth Nath Singh said Sunday that the 2019 parliamentary election would be a fight between the 56-inch chest and the 'khichdi' coalition of opposition parties.
He took a dig at the opposition's show of unity at a rally in Kolkata on Saturday and said the 'khichdi' alliance was of "selfishness and corruption".
"Prime Minister Modi strikes extreme fear in his opponents who are forming 'khichdi' alliance to challenge him, but the BJP will crush all alliances," Singh told a press conference here, a day after the Kolkata rally organised by West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, in which leaders of around 20 opposition parties took part.
Noting that several opposition leaders had prime ministerial ambitions, Singh said they should decide among themselves who will be the prime minister on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Taking a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the BJP leader said he should be the prime minister on Saturdays and Sundays since that is all he "can manage". Singh said that the opposition parties were getting united only to defeat Modi and did not have any "future roadmap for the development of the country".
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
He took a dig at the opposition's show of unity at a rally in Kolkata on Saturday and said the 'khichdi' alliance was of "selfishness and corruption".
"Prime Minister Modi strikes extreme fear in his opponents who are forming 'khichdi' alliance to challenge him, but the BJP will crush all alliances," Singh told a press conference here, a day after the Kolkata rally organised by West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, in which leaders of around 20 opposition parties took part.
Noting that several opposition leaders had prime ministerial ambitions, Singh said they should decide among themselves who will be the prime minister on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Taking a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the BJP leader said he should be the prime minister on Saturdays and Sundays since that is all he "can manage". Singh said that the opposition parties were getting united only to defeat Modi and did not have any "future roadmap for the development of the country".
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- None of the Avengers Can Beat Thanos' Hilarious #10YearChallenge, See Post
- Old MS Dhoni is Back With a Vengeance: Border
- Rafael Nadal Wary of 'Dangerous' Giant-killer Tiafoe After Berdych Rout
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Feb 1 Deadline
- AutoSpace - Best of the Week: NGT Slams Volkswagen, New Wagon R Bookings Open and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results