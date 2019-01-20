LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2019 Election Will be a Fight Between 56-inch Chest and 'Khichdi' Coalition, Says UP Minister

Noting that several opposition leaders had prime ministerial ambitions, Singh said they should decide among themselves who will be the prime minister on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

PTI

Updated:January 20, 2019, 8:52 PM IST
File image of UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh. (PTI)
Kanpur: Claiming the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi "strikes extreme fear" in his opponents, senior BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh minister Sidharth Nath Singh said Sunday that the 2019 parliamentary election would be a fight between the 56-inch chest and the 'khichdi' coalition of opposition parties.

He took a dig at the opposition's show of unity at a rally in Kolkata on Saturday and said the 'khichdi' alliance was of "selfishness and corruption".

"Prime Minister Modi strikes extreme fear in his opponents who are forming 'khichdi' alliance to challenge him, but the BJP will crush all alliances," Singh told a press conference here, a day after the Kolkata rally organised by West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, in which leaders of around 20 opposition parties took part.

Taking a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the BJP leader said he should be the prime minister on Saturdays and Sundays since that is all he "can manage". Singh said that the opposition parties were getting united only to defeat Modi and did not have any "future roadmap for the development of the country".

