2019 Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi to Touch All 80 Seats in UP by October
During these visits, the PM is expected to present a report card of his four years in power and make a pitch for the Lok Sabha elections next year.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to touch all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh by October this year, starting his tour with Purvanchal region on July 14.
During these visits, the PM is expected to present a report card of his four years in power and make a pitch for the Lok Sabha elections next year.
The first few constituencies Modi is scheduled to visit include his own Varanasi seat, Apna Dal(S) leader Anupriya Patel’s Mirzapur and Azamgarh, the stronghold of rival Samajwadi Party.
According to sources, the rallies and public gatherings will be planned in such a way that at least three parliamentary constituencies will be covered in each visit.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought more development in Varanasi than any of the governments in the last 70 years. PM Modi will also gift development projects worth Rs 1,000 crore to the city,” said Uttar Pradesh BJP vice-president Laxman Acharya.
Sources added that the visits would focus on farm issues, with the PM addressing Kisan Sammelans to discuss the recent MSP increase by his government.
On July 29, Modi will visit Lucknow where he will attend an event at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. Modi will also launch projects which were signed during the Investors’ Summit in February this year.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
