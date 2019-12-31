2019 Will be Remembered for Betrayal of People's Mandate, Resilience of Students & Citizens: Congress
Congress leader Ahmed Patel hoped that 2020 will see a resurgence and coming together of "pro-Constitution and pro-India forces and defeat this government's anti-Indian policies".
File photo of Congress leader Ahmed Patel.
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday said 2019 will be remembered for the betrayal of the people's mandate and attempts to rip apart the plural fabric of India.
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said 2019 is coming to an end but the problems of NDA 3 are only beginning.
In a series of tweets, he said, "2019 will remembered for the betrayal of the people's mandate and attempts to rip apart India's plural fabric. 2019 will be remembered for the resilience of our students and common citizens who challenged an arrogant and a powerful government for its unconstitutional moves."
Patel also hoped that 2020 will see a resurgence and coming together of "pro-Constitution and pro-India forces and defeat this government's anti-Indian policies".
Another senior party leader P Chidambaram said, "Our task is no less than the task accomplished by Abraham Lincoln in 1865 - to save the Constitution."
He also said that their first greetings for the New Year must go to Jammu & Kashmir leaders Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and others detained since August 5 without any charge.
"May the New Year bring them freedom and justice," he tweeted.
