2022 UP Assembly Poll: In 'Neta Ji Ki Pathshala', Mulayam Singh Yadav Dishes Out Tips to Party Workers

Ahead of the 2022 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party patriarch and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has once again become active after a brief illness. Known as ‘Neta ji’ among party cadres, he is a regular at the SP headquarters in Lucknow. He visits the office to boost morale and give tips to party workers on how to strengthen the position of the party.

Over the past few days, Mulayam is dishing out political advice for hours at the Samajwadi Party office. At the same time, during a conversation with workers, he has said if needed and, if his health allowed, he too will campaign in the run-up to the assembly poll.

Due to his deteriorating health, his activity has significantly reduced and he has been spending more time in Delhi. Mulayam sits at the Lohia auditorium built inside the SP office to give his special classes.

Party workers attending these sessions said Neta ji was active these days and working to instil enthusiasm among workers for the 2022 assembly election. They also said Mulayam often called them on stage to deliver speeches.

They also said Mulayam was keen on the Samajwadi Party forming the government in 2022 and was ready to take part in the election campaign if needed. The SP patriarch has appealed to the youth that their role was going to be important in the upcoming election, they added.

At a recent press conference, Akhilesh has also said Neta ji’s colleagues and those who know him will get all the respect due from the party. Recently, when former minister Ambika Chaudhary joined the party, Akhilesh had said he will take everyone along.

Speaking to News18, SP MLC Sunil Singh Sajan said, “The most important thing in politics is experience, and who has better experience than Neta ji? Our beloved Neta ji is telling party workers and, especially, youngsters on how to reach out to people and how to convince them. Our young workers are learning a lot. Not just young workers, but also seasoned leaders are taking lessons from Neta ji and his experience in politics will definitely help us to eliminate the BJP from Uttar Pradesh.”

