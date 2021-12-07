2022 UP Polls: After 40% Reservation in Tickets, Priyanka Gandhi to Release Manifesto for Women

The Congress leader and All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be releasing a special manifesto for women on December 8, at the UPCC office in Lucknow. The women-centric manifesto by the UP Congress will be the first of its kind.

The party has been promising many things for the women ranging from a 40 per cent stake for women in ticket distribution for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to promising electric Scootys.

A few days back, while appealing for more women in politics the Congress General Secretary had said, “No one is here to protect you. Only those who talk about protecting you are protected, but not you.”

“I urge women to come into politics and stand with me shoulder to shoulder. Together, we will change the politics of this country and this State. The government thinks Rs 2,000 and gas cylinder makes everything okay… We will get strong women candidates and we will support them. If not now, then they will become stronger by the next election," she had stated.

Priyanka had also announced that if Congress is voted to power in the State, then the party will ensure Rs 10,000 honorarium for ASHA and Anganwadi workers. The Congress leader has been quite aggressive in Uttar Pradesh for some time now in an attempt to revive the grand old party in the State once again.

The Congress party has announced nine major promises as a part of their manifesto for the 2022 polls. The party has also announced that if the Congress government is formed in the State, then Inter pass girls will be given smartphones and graduate girls will be given electric scooty.

