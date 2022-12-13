‘2025 Bihar Polls to Be Fought Under Tejashwi Yadav’: Nitish Kumar’s Big Statement

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday made a big revelation in context of the 2025 state assembly elections, and said they will be fought under the leadership of his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. The Bihar government is a joint coalition between Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Kumar who was pitted as PM-face for 2024 by JDU, no longer wishes for the post, he said on Tuesday. “I am not a prime ministerial candidate but we all want BJP to be out of power," he said.

In recent times, Nitish Kumar has often given rise to speculations that in the event of moving to Delhi for dabbling in national politics, he might pass on the mantle to Tejashwi, the son of RJD president Lalu Prasad, who was once his arch-rival.

At the inauguration of a dental college and hospital in Nalanda on Monday, Nitish Kumar was heard saying, “We have to back Tejashwi ji and take our work forward," a PTI report said.

The JD(U) leader has become a strong votary of a “united” anti-BJP front since snapping ties with the saffron party in August this year. Earlier, Kumar had recounted his reluctance to run for another term in office but agreeing to do the same upon the BJP’s insistence.

Addressing the plenary session of his Janata Dal (United) on Sunday, Nitish Kumar alleged that his JDU’s unsatisfactory performance in the last assembly elections was because of the then alliance partner BJP. He had reaffirmed that parties opposed to the BJP can win with a “huge majority" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls if they agree to join hands.

“They (BJP) should be reminded that never before had our party won fewer seats, either in assembly polls of 2005 or 2010. In 2020, we suffered as they tried to ensure the defeat of our candidates," said the JD(U) de facto leader on Sunday.

