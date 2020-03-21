English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

22 Rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs, Who Led to Fall of Kamal Nath Govt, Join BJP

File photo of the rebel MLAs showing their resignation letters as they pose for a group photo, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, last week.

File photo of the rebel MLAs showing their resignation letters as they pose for a group photo, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, last week.

These leaders, along with BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia, met party president JP Nadda, who welcomed their decision to join the saffron party.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 21, 2020, 7:18 PM IST
Share this:

Twenty-two rebel Congress MLAs, whose resignations from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly had led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government, joined the BJP on Saturday, national general secretary of the party Kailash Vijayvargiya said.


These leaders, along with Jyotiraditya Scindia, met BJP president JP Nadda, who welcomed their decision to join the saffron party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to field them in the bypolls necessitated by their resignations. These former MLAs, believed to be Scindia loyalists, met Nadda at his residence. Vijayvargiya was also present there.

Scindia said all the MLAs would get BJP tickets and Nadda has assured them that their honour would be maintained.

The Assembly speaker had accepted the resignations of 16 of these rebel Congress MLAs on Thursday, a day before Chief Minister Kamal Nath chose to resign after it became clear that his government had lost the majority.

The speaker had accepted the resignations of six of them earlier. Scindia, a former Union minister, quit the Congress and joined the BJP recently.

The saffron party is likely to stake claim to form the government in Madhya Pradesh. The Election Commission will announce the bypoll dates once the crisis brought in by the coronavirus outbreak is over.

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story