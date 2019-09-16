Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

23 Languages, 3 Ellipsis Dots & One Tricolour: How Rahul Gandhi Reacted to Language Row

Rahul Gandhi said that India's many languages are not her weakness. His tweet came hours after senior BJP leader and Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa also came out to oppose Amit Shah's Hindi appeal.

News18.com

Updated:September 16, 2019, 8:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
23 Languages, 3 Ellipsis Dots & One Tricolour: How Rahul Gandhi Reacted to Language Row
File photo of Rahul Gandhi (Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Being the latest to jump into the language debate, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday posted various languages of India, including Nepali, with a tricolour.

Gandhi said that India's many languages are not her weakness. His tweet came hours after senior BJP leader and Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa also came out to oppose Amit Shah's Hindi appeal.

Shah had on Saturday pitched for a common language for the country and said as Hindi is spoken the most, it can unite the whole country. The statement drew sharp reaction from various leaders and group, with several pro-Kannada organisations, including Karnataka Ranadheera Pade, holding protest marches in Bengaluru.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin questioning if the country was "India or Hindi-a". He also threatened to hold protests in absence of a clarification by PM Modi. Sticking onto his words, the party has called for demonstrations across Tamil Nadu on September 20.

The Karnataka Congress also slammed Shah, accusing the RSS of trying to push its “sinister hidden agenda” to divide people. Former Karnataka chief ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy too came down heavily on the home minister.

At a 'Hindi Divas' function in New Delhi, Amit Shah had said that even Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, who forged a united India, appealed to people to accept Hindi as the official language. However, the minister asserted that the growth of Hindi will never be at the cost of any other language and made it clear that Hindi is the language of co-existence.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram