23 Languages, 3 Ellipsis Dots & One Tricolour: How Rahul Gandhi Reacted to Language Row

New Delhi: Being the latest to jump into the language debate, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday posted various languages of India, including Nepali, with a tricolour.

Gandhi said that India's many languages are not her weakness. His tweet came hours after senior BJP leader and Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa also came out to oppose Amit Shah's Hindi appeal.

🇮🇳Oriya 🇮🇳 Marathi🇮🇳 Kannada 🇮🇳Hindi 🇮🇳Tamil🇮🇳English 🇮🇳Gujarati 🇮🇳Bengali 🇮🇳Urdu 🇮🇳Punjabi 🇮🇳 Konkani 🇮🇳Malayalam 🇮🇳Telugu 🇮🇳Assamese 🇮🇳Bodo 🇮🇳Dogri 🇮🇳Maithili 🇮🇳Nepali 🇮🇳Sanskrit 🇮🇳Kashmiri 🇮🇳Sindhi 🇮🇳Santhali 🇮🇳Manipuri...India’s many languages are not her weakness. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 16, 2019

Shah had on Saturday pitched for a common language for the country and said as Hindi is spoken the most, it can unite the whole country. The statement drew sharp reaction from various leaders and group, with several pro-Kannada organisations, including Karnataka Ranadheera Pade, holding protest marches in Bengaluru.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin questioning if the country was "India or Hindi-a". He also threatened to hold protests in absence of a clarification by PM Modi. Sticking onto his words, the party has called for demonstrations across Tamil Nadu on September 20.

The Karnataka Congress also slammed Shah, accusing the RSS of trying to push its “sinister hidden agenda” to divide people. Former Karnataka chief ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy too came down heavily on the home minister.

At a 'Hindi Divas' function in New Delhi, Amit Shah had said that even Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, who forged a united India, appealed to people to accept Hindi as the official language. However, the minister asserted that the growth of Hindi will never be at the cost of any other language and made it clear that Hindi is the language of co-existence.

