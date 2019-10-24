Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
23 Out of 288: Women Form Tiny Minority in Newly Elected Maharashtra Assembly
The prominent loser among women leaders is the state minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde who lost from Parli. Among 3,237 candidates, there were 235 women.
Voters stand in a queue as they wait to cast their votes at a polling station for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Karad on Monday. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: In the newly-elected 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, there would be only 23 women, eleven of them sitting legislators.
It is still an improvement over 2014 when only 16 women were elected to the lower house. The sitting legislators who were elected on Thursday were Manda Mhatre (from Belapur), Manisha Chaudhari (Dahisar), Vidya Thakur (Goregaon), Devyani Farande (Nashik Central), Seema Hiray (Nashik West), Madhuri Misal (Parvati), Monica Rajale (Shevgaon) and Bharati Lavhekar (Versova).
All eight MLAs are from the BJP. Congress MLAs Praniti Shinde (Solapur City Central), Yashomati Thakur (Teosa) and Varsha Gaikwad (Dharavi-Mumbai) also retained their seats.
NCP MLA Suman Patil too retained her Tasgaon- Kavathe Mahankal seat.
The newcomer women legislators are Saroj Ahire (Devlali) of the NCP, Lata Sonavane (Chopda) and Yamini Jadhav (Byculla) of the Shiv Sena; Shweta Mahale (Chikli), Meghana Bordikar (Jintur), Namita Mundada (Kaij), Mukta Tilak (Kasba Peth); and Congress' Pratibha Dhanorkar (Warora) and Sulbha
Khodke (Amravati).
Two independents -- Geeta Jain (Mira Bhayander) and Manjula Gavit (Sakri) have also won.
The prominent loser among women leaders is the state minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde who lost from Parli. Among 3,237 candidates, there were 235 women.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Watch Saves Canadian Woman from Potential Sexual Assault in Her Home
- These Researchers Have a Way of Improving The Wi-Fi Coverage Range by 200 Feet
- Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition Launched at Rs 5.17 Lakh, Gets Grand i10 Nios Touch
- Government of India And WhatsApp Are Debating Encryption Laws: All You Need to Know
- Do Not Throw Away Your PC Just Yet: Understanding Google's Quantum Supremacy Claims