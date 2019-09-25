Take the pledge to vote

25 Taken into Custody for Protesting Against Meeting Between CMs of Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Those arrested claimed that they belong to a Tamil Nadu-based river water retrieval committee and have come to Thiruvananthapuram to submit a memorandum to both the chief ministers with regard to river-water sharing issue. Investigation is going on, police said.

PTI

Updated:September 25, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Nearly 25 people who arrived in the city to protest against the high-profile meeting between the chief ministers of Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been taken into preventive custody, police said.

"We received intelligence inputs about a group of people planning to stage a protest during the meetingof two chief ministers.

We found two vehicles (in the city) with 25 people and took them into preventive custody," the investigating officer told PTI.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami reached the state capital at 12 noon to hold discussions on various inter-state water sharing issues including the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"The discussion will include Parambikulam project, Anamalai, Pandiyar-Punnapuzha, Pamba Achankovil diversion and many more.

We will discuss the water-sharing agreements between the states," Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty had said.

