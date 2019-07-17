27 Accused Deported from Abroad, 111 Arrested After Interpol Notice: Govt Tells RS
G Kishan Reddy said the Red Notice is issued by Interpol and is meant to facilitate quick location and arrest of a person abroad and providing the information to the national agency or authority on whose request the notice was issued.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: As many as 27 accused persons were deported to India from abroad and 111 more were arrested or located after Interpol Red Corner notices were issued, Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.
Reddy said the Red Notice is issued by Interpol and is meant to facilitate quick location and arrest of a person abroad and providing the information to the national agency or authority on whose request the notice was issued.
"As per the available data, during 2016, 2017, 2018 and up till April 1, 2019, total 27 accused persons were extradited or deported from foreign countries to India, based on Red Notice or extradition requests made by Indian law enforcement agencies," he said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.
The minister also said in 2016, a total of 36 fugitives were arrested or located abroad through Interpol channels, 35 fugitives in 2017, 24 fugitives in 2018 and 16 fugitives till April 1, 2019.
Reddy said during 2016, 2017 and 2018, Red Notice requests sent to Interpol by Central Bureau of Investigation were 91, 94 and 123 and notices published by Interpol were 87, 84 and 76 respectively.
In 2019, up to July 15, 41 Red Notice requests have been sent to Interpol and 32 requests have been published. The Red Notice may not necessarily lead to the extradition of a fugitive offender for which there is a separate legal process to be followed, Reddy said.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Drawn Alongside Qatar in 2nd Round of 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers
- People are Using FaceApp's Aging Filter to Compare Selfies with Photos of their Parents
- Concussion Substitutes Likely Make International Debut in Ashes: Report
- World Emoji Day: There are New Differently Abled, Food, Animal and Saree Emojis Coming to Your iPhone
- Why is The OxygenOS 9.5.9 Not Available For Many OnePlus 7 Pro Users in India Even Now?