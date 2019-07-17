Take the pledge to vote

27 Accused Deported from Abroad, 111 Arrested After Interpol Notice: Govt Tells RS

G Kishan Reddy said the Red Notice is issued by Interpol and is meant to facilitate quick location and arrest of a person abroad and providing the information to the national agency or authority on whose request the notice was issued.

PTI

Updated:July 17, 2019, 6:07 PM IST
Image for representation.
New Delhi: As many as 27 accused persons were deported to India from abroad and 111 more were arrested or located after Interpol Red Corner notices were issued, Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.

Reddy said the Red Notice is issued by Interpol and is meant to facilitate quick location and arrest of a person abroad and providing the information to the national agency or authority on whose request the notice was issued.

"As per the available data, during 2016, 2017, 2018 and up till April 1, 2019, total 27 accused persons were extradited or deported from foreign countries to India, based on Red Notice or extradition requests made by Indian law enforcement agencies," he said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The minister also said in 2016, a total of 36 fugitives were arrested or located abroad through Interpol channels, 35 fugitives in 2017, 24 fugitives in 2018 and 16 fugitives till April 1, 2019.

Reddy said during 2016, 2017 and 2018, Red Notice requests sent to Interpol by Central Bureau of Investigation were 91, 94 and 123 and notices published by Interpol were 87, 84 and 76 respectively.

In 2019, up to July 15, 41 Red Notice requests have been sent to Interpol and 32 requests have been published. The Red Notice may not necessarily lead to the extradition of a fugitive offender for which there is a separate legal process to be followed, Reddy said.

