News18 » Politics
3 Karnataka Congress Leaders Suspended for 'Anti-Party Activity' after Leading Protest Outside State Unit Office

The three suspended from the party are R Manjunath, A Kenche Gowda and MG Balaram.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:January 21, 2020, 9:04 PM IST
3 Karnataka Congress Leaders Suspended for 'Anti-Party Activity' after Leading Protest Outside State Unit Office
Image for representation. (Image: AP)

Bengaluru: Three Congress leaders were suspended with immediate effect on Tuesday for "anti-party activities" after they were found leading a demonstration outside the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office against party leaders and leadership.

The three suspended from the party are R Manjunath, A Kenche Gowda and MG Balaram.

A statement released by the state PCC said that some of the party functionaries had gathered outside the Congress office on Monday, raising slogans and holding placards. "It has also appeared in the daily press, electronic media and AICC (All India Congress Committee) has taken a serious note of it, and considered it as an anti-party activity".

| Edited by: Moonmoon Ghosh
