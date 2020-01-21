Bengaluru: Three Congress leaders were suspended with immediate effect on Tuesday for "anti-party activities" after they were found leading a demonstration outside the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office against party leaders and leadership.

The three suspended from the party are R Manjunath, A Kenche Gowda and MG Balaram.

A statement released by the state PCC said that some of the party functionaries had gathered outside the Congress office on Monday, raising slogans and holding placards. "It has also appeared in the daily press, electronic media and AICC (All India Congress Committee) has taken a serious note of it, and considered it as an anti-party activity".

