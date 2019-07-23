Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

3 TDP MLAs Suspended from Andhra Assembly for Obstructing Proceedings

The three, K Atchannaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Nimmala Ramanaidu, who are deputy leaders of TDP in the assembly, have been suspended from the House for the rest of the Budget session.

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
3 TDP MLAs Suspended from Andhra Assembly for Obstructing Proceedings
Representative Image
Amaravati (AP): Three members of the opposition Telugu Desam Party were suspended from the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Tuesday on the charge of obstructing the proceedings of the House.

The three, K Atchannaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Nimmala Ramanaidu, who are deputy leaders of TDP in the assembly, have been suspended from the House for the rest of the Budget session.

Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath moved a motion for suspension of these MLAs after they surrounded the speaker's chair protesting the government's response on pensions for women belonging to BC, SC, ST and minority communities.

The issue came up during Question Hour when TDP members referred to the YSR Congress's promise of granting pension to women of these communities over the age of 45.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy clarified that though he initially promised to give pensions to women of 45 years of age, he subsequently modified it based on the suggestion of the TDP.

"Accordingly, we promised to introduce a scheme called YSR Cheyuta under which women of these communities will be given a grant of Rs 75,000 each over five years," he said and displayed a video clip of his speech made during the course of his foot march.

Not satisfied with the chief minister's response, the TDP members wanted their video clip also to be played to counter Jagan's claim.

Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati, who was in the Chair, did not permit this, following which the opposition legislators stormed the podium.

Atchannaidu and others went near the speaker's chair as the din continued.

Taking objection to this, the legislative affairs minister moved a motion for suspension of the three TDP deputy leaders from the House for the remainder of the Budget session.

The motion was carried by voice vote and the House marshals came in and evicted the suspended MLAs

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
