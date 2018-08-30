English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3-Year-Old Shot in the Head As Clashes Rage Over Panchayat Board Formation in Bengal
The child's mother, Putul Mondal, had won the election on a BJP ticket but she was offered money by the Trinamool Congress to switch sides.
The child injured in political clashes in West Bengal.
Loading...
Malda (WB): A three-year-old son of an elected BJP panchayat member, who later switched to the TMC, received bullet injuries on the head as clashes continued between parties over the formation of panchayat boards in the district’s Manikchak area, police said.
The boy, identified as Mrinal, is the son of Putul Mondal who won the rural body election in Manikchak village on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had allegedly tried to lure Mondal with money after the Manikchak gram panchayat elections on August 28 and 29.
The BJP won 10 seats, Trinamool six, while the Congress and an independent candidate won a seat each. When the members went to elect the pradhan, the BJP and Trinamool were tied at nine votes but the saffron party won the posts of pradhan and deputy pradhan in a lottery to break the tie.
A BJP leader claimed that the Trinamool promised Mondal an amount between Rs 5-7 lakh but when she went to demand the money, she was turned down as the TMC had not succeeded in forming a board.
The attack led to a war of words, with both the BJP and the TMC accusing each other of orchestrating the attack on the child who is said to be critical.
On Tuesday, three people were killed and 17 others injured in group clashes over formation of a panchayat board in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.
On August 27, two persons were killed and four injured in Malda as violence erupted over formation of panchayat boards in some districts of West Bengal, even as chief minister Mamata Banerjee appealed for maintaining peace.
(With PTI inputs)
The boy, identified as Mrinal, is the son of Putul Mondal who won the rural body election in Manikchak village on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had allegedly tried to lure Mondal with money after the Manikchak gram panchayat elections on August 28 and 29.
The BJP won 10 seats, Trinamool six, while the Congress and an independent candidate won a seat each. When the members went to elect the pradhan, the BJP and Trinamool were tied at nine votes but the saffron party won the posts of pradhan and deputy pradhan in a lottery to break the tie.
A BJP leader claimed that the Trinamool promised Mondal an amount between Rs 5-7 lakh but when she went to demand the money, she was turned down as the TMC had not succeeded in forming a board.
The attack led to a war of words, with both the BJP and the TMC accusing each other of orchestrating the attack on the child who is said to be critical.
On Tuesday, three people were killed and 17 others injured in group clashes over formation of a panchayat board in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.
On August 27, two persons were killed and four injured in Malda as violence erupted over formation of panchayat boards in some districts of West Bengal, even as chief minister Mamata Banerjee appealed for maintaining peace.
(With PTI inputs)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ronaldo Set for Old Trafford Return With Juventus in Champions League
- Asian Games: India Clinch Gold in Women's 4x400 Relay, Men's Team Settle for Silver
- Top Interior Modifications Done by DC Design: Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra XUV500, Maruti Suzuki Swift and More
- IPL: Gary Kirsten Replaces Daniel Vettori as RCB Coach
- Anand Mahindra is Curious to Know What Happens to His Tractor in PUBG
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...