Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

32% MLAs in Andhra Pradesh Have Serious Criminal Cases: ADR

Six MLAs have declared cases related to crime against women such as assault or criminal force against women with intent to outrage her modesty, word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of women.

IANS

Updated:May 26, 2019, 7:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
32% MLAs in Andhra Pradesh Have Serious Criminal Cases: ADR
Representative Image
Loading...
New Delhi: As many as 151 of the 174 newly-elected MLAs in the Andhra Pradesh Pradesh Assembly have declared criminal cases against them, with 55 or 32 per cent reporting "serious" criminal cases in their affidavits, according to the Andhra Pradesh Election Watch (APEW) and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Moreover, eight MLAs have been convicted, added the report.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Ramakrishna Reddy Pinnelli has declared a case related to murder while 10 other MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder.

Six MLAs have declared cases related to crime against women such as assault or criminal force against women with intent to outrage her modesty, word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of women.

The report said seven MLAs have declared cases related to kidnapping.

Among major parties, 50 (33 per cent) of the 150 MLAs analysed from YSRCP, four (17 per cent) of the 23 from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and one from Jana Sena Party (JSP) have declared "serious" criminal cases in their affidavits.

The APEW and ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 174 of the 175 MLAs in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly: 160 men and 14 women.

YSRCP MLA Karanam Dharmari from Chodavaram constituency was not analysed due to the unavailability of his complete and properly scanned affidavit on the Election Commission's website, the report said.

Of the 174 MLAs, 163 (94 per cent) are crorepatis, as per the report.

It said a total of 140 (93 per cent) of the 150 MLAs analysed from YSRCP, 22 (96 per cent) of 23 from TDP and one from JSP have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

The average asset per MLA is Rs 27.87 crore. The average asset per MLA for 150 YSRCP candidates is Rs 22.41 crore while it is Rs 64.61 crore for 23 TDP candidates.

N Chandrababu Naidu of TDP from Kuppam constituency is among the top three MLAs with highest declared assets, said the report. Naidu declared Rs 668 crore worth of assets in his affidavit.

He is followed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Rs 510 crore) of YSRCP from Pulivendla constituency and Nandamuri Balakrishna (Rs 274 crore) of TDP from Hindupur constituency.


(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram