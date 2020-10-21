News18 Logo

politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Politics
1-MIN READ

33 Checkposts Set Up in Uttar Pradesh Districts Bordering Poll-bound Bihar to Check Liquor Smuggling

Image for representation. (PTI)

Image for representation. (PTI)

Instructions have also been issued to officials of Saharanpur, Shamli, Baghpat, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Aligarh and Mathura districts which border Haryana to maintain strict vigil.

In a bid to stop smuggling of illegal liquor to Bihar, the Uttar Pradesh government has set up 33 checkposts in districts bordering the poll-bound state, an official said on Wednesday. Additional Chief Secretary of the excise department Sanjay R Bhoosreddy said the check posts will be functional throughout the day.

Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Ballia, Deoria, Kushinagar and Maharajganj districts border Bihar. Police, excise and revenue officials in these districts have been instructed to stop smuggling of illicit liquor into Bihar, he said. Instructions have also been issued to officials of Saharanpur, Shamli, Baghpat, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Aligarh and Mathura districts which border Haryana to maintain strict vigil. Possibilities of smuggling Haryana-manufactured liquor to Bihar is high, the officer said.

Bhoosreddy also instructed departmental officials to thoroughly examine the passes of the vehicles to detect fake permits.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...