33 Checkposts Set Up in Uttar Pradesh Districts Bordering Poll-bound Bihar to Check Liquor Smuggling

In a bid to stop smuggling of illegal liquor to Bihar, the Uttar Pradesh government has set up 33 checkposts in districts bordering the poll-bound state, an official said on Wednesday. Additional Chief Secretary of the excise department Sanjay R Bhoosreddy said the check posts will be functional throughout the day.

Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Ballia, Deoria, Kushinagar and Maharajganj districts border Bihar. Police, excise and revenue officials in these districts have been instructed to stop smuggling of illicit liquor into Bihar, he said. Instructions have also been issued to officials of Saharanpur, Shamli, Baghpat, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Aligarh and Mathura districts which border Haryana to maintain strict vigil. Possibilities of smuggling Haryana-manufactured liquor to Bihar is high, the officer said.

Bhoosreddy also instructed departmental officials to thoroughly examine the passes of the vehicles to detect fake permits.