33% Reservation for Women in Block Development Council Polls Historic, Says J&K BJP

Out of 316 BDCs, election will be held on 310. Of them, 172 have been reserved — 78 for women, 48 for ST, 21 for ST women, 18 for SC and seven for SC women. The BDC polls in the state are scheduled for October 24.

PTI

Updated:October 8, 2019, 7:43 PM IST
File photo of elections in Jammu and Kashmir. (Reuters)

Jammu: The Block Development Council polls in Jammu and Kashmir are historic as this is the first time that 33 per cent reservation is extended to women in the local bodies elections post abrogation of Article 370, the state unit of the BJP said on Tuesday.

BJP spokesperson Priya Sethi said that in addition to 33 per cent reservation for women, the Block Development Councils have also been reserved for SCs as per their population and this has happened only because of the Modi government.

The reservation extended to women is a welcome step and a historic one too towards the empowerment of women in the state.

Out of 316 BDCs, election will be held on 310. Of them, 172 have been reserved — 78 for women, 48 for ST, 21 for ST women, 18 for SC and seven for SC women. The BDC polls in the state are scheduled for October 24.

She urged all panchs and sarpanchas to vote in favour of BJP candidates across Jammu and Kashmir.

She lambasted at former chief minister Omar Abdullah and his government and said that in 2011, the Omar Abdullah government had ordered to conduct the BDC elections in November 2012 but then the process was shelved at the eleventh hour.

