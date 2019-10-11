33% Women's Quota in Govt Jobs, Loan Waivers: Congress Releases Manifesto for Haryana Polls
Describing it as 'Sankalp Patra', the Congress in the manifesto promised 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs and private institutions in the state, and free rides in Haryana roadways buses.
Image for representation. (Image: AP)
Chandigarh: The Congress on Friday released its poll manifesto for the Haryana assembly polls, promising loan waiver for farmers and reservation for women in government jobs.
Describing it as 'Sankalp Patra', the party in the manifesto promised 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs and private institutions in the state, and free rides in Haryana roadways buses.
The party also promised 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institution, municipality corporations and city councils.
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad that there is a special focus on women in the manifesto.
Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja announced a loan waiver for farmers in the state if voted to power.
The party also promised to give an annual scholarship of Rs 12,000 to students belonging to Scheduled Castes and extremely backward class from Class 1 to 10 and Rs 15,000 for those in class 11 and 12, she said.
Selja said that a scheduled caste commission will be set up if the Congress comes to power in the state. A special probe panel will also be established to inquire into alleged scams under the BJP-led Haryana government, she added.
Expressing concern over drug menace in the state, Selja said that special task force will be formed to keep a check on it.
Former Haryana chief minister and party's state Congress Legislature Party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, chairperson of manifesto committee Kiran Choudhary and former railway minister Pawan Kumar Bansal were present on the occasion.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricketer Manish Pandey to Tie the Knot with Actress Ashrita Shetty?
- Carlsberg Wants to Bring The World’s First Beer Bottles Made From Paper to The Market
- HP Chromebook x360 Review: A Million Android Apps Make All The Difference
- Eden Hazard Cannot Be a Cristiano Ronaldo Replacement for Real Madrid, Feels Arsene Wenger
- German Synagogue Shooting: Just How is Social Media Always at The Scene of a Carnage?