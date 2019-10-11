Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

33% Women's Quota in Govt Jobs, Loan Waivers: Congress Releases Manifesto for Haryana Polls

Describing it as 'Sankalp Patra', the Congress in the manifesto promised 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs and private institutions in the state, and free rides in Haryana roadways buses.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
33% Women's Quota in Govt Jobs, Loan Waivers: Congress Releases Manifesto for Haryana Polls
Image for representation. (Image: AP)

Chandigarh: The Congress on Friday released its poll manifesto for the Haryana assembly polls, promising loan waiver for farmers and reservation for women in government jobs.

Describing it as 'Sankalp Patra', the party in the manifesto promised 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs and private institutions in the state, and free rides in Haryana roadways buses.

The party also promised 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institution, municipality corporations and city councils.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad that there is a special focus on women in the manifesto.

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja announced a loan waiver for farmers in the state if voted to power.

The party also promised to give an annual scholarship of Rs 12,000 to students belonging to Scheduled Castes and extremely backward class from Class 1 to 10 and Rs 15,000 for those in class 11 and 12, she said.

Selja said that a scheduled caste commission will be set up if the Congress comes to power in the state. A special probe panel will also be established to inquire into alleged scams under the BJP-led Haryana government, she added.

Expressing concern over drug menace in the state, Selja said that special task force will be formed to keep a check on it.

Former Haryana chief minister and party's state Congress Legislature Party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, chairperson of manifesto committee Kiran Choudhary and former railway minister Pawan Kumar Bansal were present on the occasion.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram