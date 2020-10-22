35% Crorepatis, 328 Candidates with Criminal Charges: All You Need to Know About Bihar Elections

As Bihar heads for the first phase of assembly polls on November 28, 1066 candidates would contest the crucial elections on 71 constituencies.

Around one third or 35 percent of the candidates for the first phase of Bihar Assembly polls have assets more than Rs 1 crore. Out of the 1064 candidates, 375 are crorepatis or millionaires.

The report said that that 39 of the 41 candidates analysed from RJD, 31 out of 35 from JD(U), 24 out of 29 candidates from BJP, 30 out of 41 from LJP, 14 out of 21 and 12 out of 26 candidates from the BSP had assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

Twenty-three per cent or 244 candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, it said. Serious criminal cases are non-bailable offences with over five years of imprisonment.

As many as 328 or 31 per cent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. A total of 375 or 35 per cent have given their financial assets worth crores of rupees while five candidates have declared zero assets, the report said. 952 men and 114 women are contesting the first phase of the election.

Moreover, there are 61 constituencies where at least 3 candidates have declared criminal cases against them. The graphics below shows a series of data on the first phase of Bihar polls.

