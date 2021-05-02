Bardhaman Dakshin Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Khokan Das Of TMC Leading

260. Bardhaman Dakshin (Bardhaman South) (बर्धमान दक्षिण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Bardhaman Dakshin is part of 39. Burdwan - durgapur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.97%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.15%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,57,783 eligible electors, of which 1,27,474 were male, 1,30,301 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bardhaman Dakshin in 2021 is 1022.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,41,146 eligible electors, of which 1,21,524 were male, 1,19,615 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,15,482 eligible electors, of which 1,11,384 were male, 1,04,100 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bardhaman Dakshin in 2016 was 295. In 2011, there were 190.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Rabiranjan Chattopadhyay of TMC won in this seat by defeating Ainul Haque of CPIM by a margin of 29,438 votes which was 15.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.34% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rabiranjan Chattopadhyay of TMC won in this seat defeating Nirupam Sen of CPIM by a margin of 36,916 votes which was 19.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 57.7% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 260. Bardhaman Dakshin Assembly segment of Burdwan - durgapur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Burdwan - durgapur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Burdwan - durgapur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Bardhaman Dakshin are: Khokan Das (TMC), Puspa Hansda (BSP), Pritha Tah (CPIM), Sandip Nandi (BJP), Aniruddha Kundu (SUCOIC), Rajib Paswan (NRPOI), Luxmi Narayan Kora (BJMP), Arindam Ghosh (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.07%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.68%, while it was 86.71% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 358 polling stations in 260. Bardhaman Dakshin constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 294. In 2011 there were 267 polling stations.

EXTENT:

260. Bardhaman Dakshin constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal: Bardhaman (M). It shares an inter-state border with Purba Bardhaman.

The total area covered by Bardhaman Dakshin is 24 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bardhaman Dakshin is: 23°14’36.6"N 87°51’45.0"E.

