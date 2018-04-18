37 Accused Sentenced, Fined Rs 29 Crore in Fodder Scam Case

The sentences awarded on Wednesday to 37 accused in a fodder scam case, with terms ranging from 3.5 years to 14 years, and fines amounting to over Rs 29 crore followed a 17-year-long trial, officials said. O P Diwakar, the then regional director of the Animal Husbandry Department, was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of 14 years along with a fine of Rs 2 crore by a special court in Ranchi.He was sentenced to seven years' jail in two separate cases, which would run consecutively, and Rs one crore fine in each of them, the CBI spokesperson said. Besides him, 15 former officials were sentenced to seven years' rigorous imprisonment (3.5 years each in the two cases) and slapped with a fine of Rs one crore each (Rs 50 lakh in each of the two cases), with the sentences running consecutively.Three suppliers were sentenced in only one case with imprisonment of seven years and a fine of Rs one crore each, the spokesperson said here. The remaining 18 suppliers of fodder were sentenced to 3.5 years of rigorous imprisonment (sentenced in one case) with Rs 50 lakh fine on each. "Thereby, the total fine awarded in the case comes to Rs 29 crore," the spokesperson said.He said the case was registered by the CBI on April 15, 1996 in compliance with the orders of the Patna High Court. It was alleged that the accused Animal Husbandry Department officials in conspiracy with unscrupulous suppliers, AHD and treasury officials withdrew Rs 34.91 crore during 1991-92 to 1995-96 from District Treasury, Dumka using forged and fabricated budget allotment letters, bills, supply orders and transport receipts, he said.He said it was also alleged that the suppliers submitted bills either without supplying the materials or by effecting partial supply and receiving full payments. "After a thorough investigation, a charge sheet was filed on October 10, 2001 against the accused in the designated court. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted them. Five private persons have been acquitted by the court," he said.