4 Charts That Explain How The Lok Sabha Functioned In Last Five Years of Modi Government

The relatively disrupted session mirrored the manner in which the 16th Lok Sabha functioned since coming to power in 2014. According to PRS, the Lok Sabha lost 16% of its scheduled time to disruptions.

The relatively disrupted session mirrored the manner in which the 16th Lok Sabha functioned since coming to power in 2014. According to PRS, the Lok Sabha lost 16% of its scheduled time to disruptions.The "trend of disruptions" was also noted by P D T Acharya, the secretary general of the 14th and 15th Lok Sabha.Overall, PRS notes that the major issues that were discussed centered around the agrarian crisis, inflation and natural calamities. As regards legislative functions, 32% of time was spent on legislative business—second highest than previous Lok Sabhas. And this is noteworthy because one of the key roles of the parliament is to make laws.The other key role of the parliament is to hold the government accountable for its policies and in the Lok Sabha; this role is fulfilled by posing questions to ministers during the designated question hour, calling for debates and drawing the attention of ministers to urgent issues that are of public importance. On this front, it should be noted that the 16th Lok Sabha spent 13% of its time on question hour, 10% on short duration discussions, and 0.7% on calling attention motions.In the 16th Lok Sabha, a total of 133 bills were also passed. Some of the major ones included the GST bill, the Aadhar bill, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016 that prohibits discrimination against transgender persons, the anti-trafficking bill that aims to prevent trafficking and provide for rehabilitation facilitates for trafficked victims and the insolvency and bankruptcy code that calls for a time-bound procedure to resolve insolvency in companies.Of the bills that were passed, 32% were discussed for more than 3 hours.But it ought to be noted that only about 25% of such bills were scrutinized by the Standing Committee; this is very low compared to the 14th and 15th Lok Sabha where 60% and 71% of bills introduced were referred to the Committee.Also, throughout the 5 years, about 83% of the budget was passed without discussion. This also sets a bad precedent considering that another key role of the parliament is to approve the Union budget and authorize the expenditure outlined by the government.