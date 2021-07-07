4 MPs from Karnataka to Take Oath as Union Ministers in PM Modi’s New Cabinet

The political circles in Karnataka went aflutter on Wednesday as four BJP MPs from the state were made part of the new Narendra Modi cabinet.

A Narayanaswamy (Chitradurga), Shobha Karndlaje (Chikamagaluru-Udupi), Bhagavath Rao Khuba (Bidar) and Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Rajya Sabha member) are new ministers from Karnataka.

Prahlad Joshi, who was Parliamentary affairs minister, has been retained by PM Modi. However, DV Sadanada Gowda, who was chemical and fertiliser minister, has been dropped.

Sources told News18 that the prime reason to keep Joshi out could have been the poor handling and shortage of oxygen and the remdesivir drug during second wave of coronavirus pandemic which impacted the image of BJP government.

Narayanaswamy, a Dalit, is a four-time MLA and a former Karnataka minister. Shobha Karandlaje and Bhagavata Rao Khuba belong to Gowda and Lingayat communities, respectively.

