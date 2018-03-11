English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
40 Percent Polling in Gorakhpur, 29 in Phulpur Till 4pm: Election Commission
The bypolls were necessitated after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats, respectively following their election to the state legislative council.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shows his finger marked with indelible ink after he cast his vote during Gorakhpur Lok Sabha by-poll election, in Gorakhpur on Sunday. (Image: PTI )
Lucknow: Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency witnessed a polling percentage of around 40 percent while Phulpur saw a turnout of around 29 percent till 4 pm on Sunday, Election Commission sources said.
The voting for the bye-elections to the two Lok Sabha seats began on a dull note but picked up momentum in the day amid tight security, they said.
The bypolls were necessitated after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats, respectively following their election to the state legislative council.
After casting his vote in Gorakhpur, Adityanath claimed the BJP was getting widespread support from the people.
"The people know that development was the only panacea," he told reporters.
Attacking the BSP and the SP, the chief minister claimed, "These parties are indulging in negative politics, politics of bargaining and politics of opportunism. The state has suffered the negative consequences because of this".
Also Watch
The voting for the bye-elections to the two Lok Sabha seats began on a dull note but picked up momentum in the day amid tight security, they said.
The bypolls were necessitated after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats, respectively following their election to the state legislative council.
After casting his vote in Gorakhpur, Adityanath claimed the BJP was getting widespread support from the people.
"The people know that development was the only panacea," he told reporters.
Attacking the BSP and the SP, the chief minister claimed, "These parties are indulging in negative politics, politics of bargaining and politics of opportunism. The state has suffered the negative consequences because of this".
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, SA vs Aus, 2nd Test Day 3 at Port Elizabeth: Australia 86/3 at Tea, Trail by 53 Runs
- Sachin Tendulkar Heaps Praise on India U-19 Captain Prithvi Shaw
- THE TIPPLING POINT | Tequila: The Spirit of Mexico Birthed by a Revolution
- Bajaj Dominar 400 Modified as Police Bike Unveiled – See Pics
- Renault Kwid Outsider Could Launch by 2019, to be More of an ‘SUV’