41 Candidates in Fray for Telangana's Nagarjuna Sagar Bypolls,19 Others Withdraw Nomination

For the upcoming bypolls in Nagarjuna Sagar seat, 19 candidates withdrew on Saturday, leaving a total of 41 candidates in fray for the by-election in Telangana. The election officials had already rejected nominations of 17 other candidates saying they papers were not filed properly. Initially, as many as 77 candidates had filed their nominations for the prestigious seat. Most of these candidates were independents.

Returning officer and Miryalaguda RDO Rohit Singh has confirmed that a total of that 41 candidates are in fray of after 19 candidates withdrew their nominations. He said that the poll body has made necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the bypolls.

The constituency will go to polls on April 17, while the results will be declared on May 2. The by-election will see a crucial fight and a prestige battle between the TRS, Congress and BJP. The bigwigs in the battle are TRS’s Nomula Bhagat, Congress’s K Jana Reddy and Ravikumar Naik from the BJP. Congress’ Reddy has won seven times in a row from Nagarjuna Sagar. I

Meanwhile, two videos from Telangana have gone viral on social media. One video shows TRS’s Bhagat walking a leopard, while the other video shows BJP’s Naik crying as he addresses the the voters seeking their support in the upcoming bypolls.