43 TMC Leaders Sworn-in as Ministers in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee to Call First Cabinet Meet Today

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet was sworn-in as ministers on Monday in a simple ceremony in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. 43 TMC leaders were sworn-in as ministers, including 19 ministers of state, and took oath at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata by Governor Gagdeep Dhankhar.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She will also hold the first meeting with her cabinet later in the day, Hindustan Times reported.

Party leaders including Subrata Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Jyoti Priya Mallick, Moloy Ghatak, Aroop Biswas, Dr Shashi Panja and Javed Ahmed Khan took oath as ministers. Meanwhile, 15 new faces including former IPS officer Humayun Kabir, former Bengal Ranji captain Manoj Tiwari and Siuli Saha were also included in the state cabinet.

On May 5, CM Mamata Banerjee was sworn in by the governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. TMC secured a third term with won a thumping majority where the ruling Trinamool Congress came out winning 213 of the 292 assembly seats.

Former finance minister Amit Mitra has also been named in Cabinet list even though he did not contest the recently held election due to his ill health. The TMC supremo wants Mitra back at the helm of the finance department and has plans to make him a member of the Assembly through a by-election, the senior leader of the party said.

Meanwhile, the name of former transport minister Madan Mitra, an MLA from Kamarhati, did not figure in the list. Two other former ministers — Tapash Roy and Nirmal Majhi — have also been denied ministries. The list also did not have names of anyone from the glamour world, many of whom won the election on a Trinamool Congress ticket.

