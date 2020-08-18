45 Minorities, 11 Brahmins Killed in 141 Encounters, Reveals UP Govt in Rebuttal List for Oppn

In a bid to refute the Opposition’s charge of indulging in vote-bank politics, the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh has prepared a caste-based list of total encounter deaths during its three-and-a-half-year tenure. The list will be produced in the UP Assembly during the upcoming monsoon session scheduled from August 20.

According to the state government’s list, about 124 criminals have been eliminated in various police encounters across the state from March 13, 2017 to August 9, 2020. Out of them, 45 belonged to the minority communities, while 11 were Brahmins and eight Yadavs. Among the other 58 were criminals from Thakur, Vaishya, Backward and SC/ST communities.

In the last 8 months, eight Brahmin criminals have been killed in encounters. Vikas Dubey and his henchmen involved in Vikru case of Kanpur were among the eight deceased.

Most of the encounters took place in Meerut with 14 killings, followed by 11 in Muzaffarnagar, nine in Saharanpur, seven in Azamgarh and five in Shamli.

After the encounter of Vikas Dubey and Rakesh Pandey, the opposition had raised questions on the encounter of criminals of one particular caste. With this list, the UP government seeks to convey that criminals are not being discriminated against on the basis of one caste or religion.