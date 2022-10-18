47 Candidates in Fray for Munugode Assembly Bypoll in Telangana, Voting on Nov 3

A total of 47 candidates are in the fray for Munugode Assembly bypoll scheduled to be held on November 3, after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended on October 17. However, the fight is expected to be among the three main political parties- ruling TRS, Congress and BJP.

The BJP has fielded Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy for the seat. Reddy quit the Congress in August and joined the saffron party. He was the sitting MLA from the constituency and his resignation necessitated the bypoll. The TRS, which recently changed its name to the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), has fielded former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy as its nominee.

The Congress has nominated Palvai Sravanthi as its candidate for the bypoll. The Munugode byelection has assumed significance as its outcome would give an edge to the winner ahead of next year’s legislative assembly elections.

Vigorous campaign is already underway by three main parties trying to lure voters. Counting of votes will be taken up on November 6.

