5-star Hotels, Divine Blessings: The 'Luxurious Life' of Rebel Karnataka MLAs Amid Continuing Imbroglio
While the MLAs visited the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Friday, they are scheduled to visit Shirdi on Saturday.
Karnataka rebel MLAs at the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai
New Delhi: The rebel MLAs of ruling Congress and JDS, who are herded in luxury stays amid the continuing imbroglio triggered by the legislators' resignation saga, have been spotted hopping around temples recently.
While the MLAs visited the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai and offered prayers to Lord Ganesh on Friday, they are scheduled to visit Shirdi on Saturday.
A report said that the had lunch at south Indian restaurant-bar "Dakshin Culture Curry" and at a typical Marathi/Konkani food Junction "Diva Maharashtracha".
The four legislators, Byrathi Basavraj, ST Somashekar, Shivaram Hebbar and BC Patil, visited the temple located in central Mumbai. They were among the fourteen rebel MLAs from Karnataka who returned to a luxury hotel here Thursday evening after submitting their resignations to the Assembly Speaker in Bengaluru.
The rebel MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) coalition have returned to the Renaissance Hotel in suburban Powai, where they would be staying for another two days.
The legislators have been camping here since last Saturday after resigning and withdrawing support to the 13-month-old JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka, bringing it on the verge of collapse. The 11-day monsoon session of the Karnataka Legislature began on Friday.
Also Watch
-
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: Langer Rues Crucial Injury Blows, Says No Lack of Talent in Australian Cricket
- Katrina Kaif Sets Temperature Soaring in Her Blue Swimsuit, Fans Call Her 'Slaying Mermaid'
- Vivek Oberoi Slammed Over Tweet on India's Defeat in World Cup 2019 Semi-final
- Watch: Brave Mother Bird Stops Moving Tractor to Protect Her Eggs
- Not Bluff: This New AI Just Beat The World's Top Poker Professionals in a Six-Player Game