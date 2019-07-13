Take the pledge to vote

5-star Hotels, Divine Blessings: The 'Luxurious Life' of Rebel Karnataka MLAs Amid Continuing Imbroglio

While the MLAs visited the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Friday, they are scheduled to visit Shirdi on Saturday.

Updated:July 13, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The rebel MLAs of ruling Congress and JDS, who are herded in luxury stays amid the continuing imbroglio triggered by the legislators' resignation saga, have been spotted hopping around temples recently.

While the MLAs visited the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai and offered prayers to Lord Ganesh on Friday, they are scheduled to visit Shirdi on Saturday.

A report said that the had lunch at south Indian restaurant-bar "Dakshin Culture Curry" and at a typical Marathi/Konkani food Junction "Diva Maharashtracha".

The four legislators, Byrathi Basavraj, ST Somashekar, Shivaram Hebbar and BC Patil, visited the temple located in central Mumbai. They were among the fourteen rebel MLAs from Karnataka who returned to a luxury hotel here Thursday evening after submitting their resignations to the Assembly Speaker in Bengaluru.

The rebel MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) coalition have returned to the Renaissance Hotel in suburban Powai, where they would be staying for another two days.

The legislators have been camping here since last Saturday after resigning and withdrawing support to the 13-month-old JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka, bringing it on the verge of collapse. The 11-day monsoon session of the Karnataka Legislature began on Friday.

