5 Years After Signing of Framework, Why is 23-yr-old Naga Peace Talk Back in Spotlight | News18 Explains

After a bitter exchange of words between Nagaland governor RN Ravi, who is also the Centre’s interlocutor for the 23-year-old peace process with the Nagas, and the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim, one of the largest insurgent groups in the North East, talks have resumed between the Centre and the NSCN (I-M). This time the peace talks, the broad framework for which was signed between the Centre and NSCN (I-M) in August 2015 in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, are happening in the absence of RN Ravi.

There are several reasons why the peace talks are back in the news again. One of them is because of a dispute, between Ravi and NSCN(I-M), over what the agreement promises. This, along with a growing impatience on both sides, given that there have been over 100 rounds of talks over the past 23 years, has also made the dialogue a bit tentative. In this explainer, News18 recalls the major developments in the talks since the framework was signed in 2015 and answers some basic questions about the Naga peace talks.

The Fallout

On August 3, 2015, the Centre signed a framework agreement with the NSCN (I-M) to resolve the Naga issue, nearly 18 years after the government’s ceasefire deal with Naga groups, though the exact details of the agreement weren't made public due to 'security reasons'. The peace talks continued amicably and then the appointment of Ravi as the governor of Nagaland in July 2019 was received positively in the state as a message from New Delhi that the talks would be concluded soon.

But then in October 2019, Ravi issued a statement in which he blamed the “procrastinating attitude” of the NSCN (I-M) for the delay in a mutually-agreed draft comprehensive settlement. At a meeting held in Kohima on October 18, Ravi reportedly said the NSCN-IM has adopted a procrastinating attitude to delay the Naga settlement, raising the contentious symbolic issues of separate Naga national flag and constitution, despite being "fully aware" of Indian government's position regarding the issues of separate Naga national flag and constitution. NSCM (I-M) also issued a strongly worded statement in response criticising Centre's "Machiavellian handling” of Naga political issue.

The next big fallout between the two parties happened when Ravi, in a letter to Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, wrote that the “scenario in the State is grim” and that “law and order has collapsed." The Nagaland governor blamed “rampant extortions and violence” carried out allegedly by “armed gangs” who, he accused, were running parallel governments, “challenging the legitimacy of the state government”. Following this the home department of the state asked its employees to self-declare if any of their family members and relatives were members of underground organisations — later, it said the order was passed at Ravi’s insistence.

NSCN (I-M) described the order “one retrograde step worked out insidiously to cripple the Naga political movement...”. This is when NSCN (I-M) demanded the removal of RN Ravi from the peace process.

Then on August 14, which is observed as the ‘Naga Independence Day’, NSCN(I-M)’s general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah, asserted that the Nagas will “neither accept the Union of India nor her Constitution at any point of time”. A day later RN Ravi in his Independence Day speech described Nagaland as the “worst-performing” state and said “vested interests had misappropriated the peace dividends”.

Present Status

As of now the talks are being held between the leadership of the NSCN (I-M) and IB officers in Delhi. The insurgent group in a statement issued on Sunday said that the talks have not descended from PM-level to IB-level and blamed RN Ravi for creating an "imbroglio" in the talks.

"The Interlocutor carries the mandate of the PM. NSCN has been talking to Ravi as Interlocutor and not as Governor. But since Ravi created an imbroglio in the talks process, the PM gave the mandate to continue the talks to a team of the IB as a fast-track channel for communication and clear the pending points in the competency. Once everything is clear, the agreement will be at the political level of the Prime Minister," the statement issued by the insurgent group read.

Sticking points

By saying that Naga flag and constitution were non-negotiable and that the agreement included the idea of unification of all Naga-inhabited areas — the greater Nagalim — with large tracts of land of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur, Muviah has arguably strained the peace talks and made many quarters anxious.

The Assam government has reportedly said it wouldn't part with “even an inch of land”, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union warned against any “territorial changes” while finding a solution. Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh said he has received the Centre’s assurance that the peace deal with the NSCN (I-M) will not affect the territorial integrity of Manipur.