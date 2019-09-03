‘5%, You Know What’s 5%’: Chidambaram Mocks Govt over GDP When Asked about CBI Custody
The Supreme Court today asked Chidambaram's counsel not to press for the interim bail plea, filed before the trial court on Monday, till September 5.
Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after he was produced in a CBI court in the INX media case, in New Delhi
New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, whose CBI custody was extended till September 5 in the INX Media corruption case on Tuesday, took a jibe at the BJP government over the economic slowdown.
Soon after he stepped out of the Delhi court, Chidambaram was surrounded by reporters who asked him about his CBI custody. The senior Congress leader replied, "Five percent. Do you know what is five percent?"
He was referring to the latest GDP figures. Chidambaram also raised his hand to show five fingers as the CBI took him away in custody.
India's economic growth has slumped for the fifth straight quarter to an over six-year low of 5% in the three months ended June as consumer demand and private investment slowed amid deteriorating global environment.
Having lost the tag of the world's fastest-growing economy earlier this year, India's GDP growth was behind China's 6.2% in April-June, its weakest pace in at least 27 years.
The apex court Tuesday had asked Chidambaram's counsel not to press for the interim bail plea, filed before the trial court on Monday, till September 5.
A bench of justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna said it would on Thursday hear Chidambaram's plea in which he has challenged the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him as well as the subsequent trial court's orders remanding him in the CBI custody.
While posting the matter for hearing on Thursday, the bench said, "We are conscious that we should not usurp the jurisdiction of the concerned trial court."
An hour later, Chidambaram was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar of the Delhi High Court. The CBI has placed an application before the court seeking two more days of Chidambaram's custody.
(With PTI Inputs)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoy Bonfire by the Beach with Joe, Kevin Jonas
- Nokia 8.1 Selling for Rs 15,999, Down From Launch Price of Rs 27,999
- 'You're Good': Naomi Osaka Consoles Opponent Coco Gauff after US Open Win, Internet Moved
- Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Spotted Together Again, Fans Question Sister Krishna