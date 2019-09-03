Take the pledge to vote

‘5%, You Know What’s 5%’: Chidambaram Mocks Govt over GDP When Asked about CBI Custody

The Supreme Court today asked Chidambaram's counsel not to press for the interim bail plea, filed before the trial court on Monday, till September 5.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after he was produced in a CBI court in the INX media case, in New Delhi
New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, whose CBI custody was extended till September 5 in the INX Media corruption case on Tuesday, took a jibe at the BJP government over the economic slowdown.

Soon after he stepped out of the Delhi court, Chidambaram was surrounded by reporters who asked him about his CBI custody. The senior Congress leader replied, "Five percent. Do you know what is five percent?"

He was referring to the latest GDP figures. Chidambaram also raised his hand to show five fingers as the CBI took him away in custody.

India's economic growth has slumped for the fifth straight quarter to an over six-year low of 5% in the three months ended June as consumer demand and private investment slowed amid deteriorating global environment.

Having lost the tag of the world's fastest-growing economy earlier this year, India's GDP growth was behind China's 6.2% in April-June, its weakest pace in at least 27 years.

The apex court Tuesday had asked Chidambaram's counsel not to press for the interim bail plea, filed before the trial court on Monday, till September 5.

A bench of justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna said it would on Thursday hear Chidambaram's plea in which he has challenged the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him as well as the subsequent trial court's orders remanding him in the CBI custody.

While posting the matter for hearing on Thursday, the bench said, "We are conscious that we should not usurp the jurisdiction of the concerned trial court."

An hour later, Chidambaram was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar of the Delhi High Court. The CBI has placed an application before the court seeking two more days of Chidambaram's custody.

(With PTI Inputs)

