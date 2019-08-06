50 Shades of Grey, Constitutional Travesty and Miscarriage of History: Who Said What on Article 370

The debate in the Lok Sabha over the decision of the Narendra Modi government to repeal Article 370, which granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, has turned into a political war of words. While Home Minister Amit Shah questioned the Congress over its stand on the issue, the grand old party hit back saying the Centre was sending a wrong message to other states.

A look at who said what during the debate in the Lower House:

Amit Shah, Home Minister: Defending the government’s decision, Shah said Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India and this included PoK and the Aksai Chin region. “We will even lay down our lives for Kashmir,” he added.

Manish Tewari, Congress: When asked by Amit Shah to clear the stand of the grand old party on Article 370, Tewari said, “There’s an English book, not everything is black and white, there are 50 Shades of Grey in between”.

Manish Tewari: Attacking the government, the Congress leader said the decision to scrap Article 370 was a “constitutional travesty”. “In last 70 years, several times we saw demands that union territories be converted into states but this is probably the first time in history that a state has been converted into union territory. There cannot be a bigger blow to federal structure than this.”

Dayanidhi Maran, DMK: Commenting on political leaders being arrested in J&K, Maran said: “Farooq Abdullah, a member of this House, is missing. He is arrested. We have no intimation. You as a Speaker should protect the members. You should be neutral.”

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress: Responding to Amit Shah, Chowdhury said: “You say Kashmir is an internal matter. But it is being monitored since 1948 by the UN. Is that an internal matter? We signed Shimla Agreement & Lahore Declaration, was that an internal matter or bilateral?

