500 Masked Men Attack Officials on Way to Re-Polling in Arunachal Pradesh, Run Away with EVMs
The ambush took place when a team of officials was on its way to Koloriang constituency for a repoll scheduled for Tuesday, after allegations of malpractices during the voting in April.
Image for representation.
Guwahati: About 500 masked men carrying guns and machetes attacked election officials in Arunachal Pradesh and made off with computerised voting machines, officials said on Wednesday.
The mammoth Lok Sabha elections staggered over nearly six weeks ended on Sunday and were largely peaceful.
But political parties opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alliance have alleged tampering of voting machines and intimidation of election officials in isolated areas.
On Sunday, a team of officials was travelling through dense jungle to a polling station in Arunachal Pradesh when it was ambushed, district magistrate Rido Tarek said. Some of the attackers opened fire but there were no casualties, police said.
"About 500 miscreants attacked our polling team and also resorted to firing although no one was injured," state police inspector general Sunil Garg told Reuters over telephone.
The team was on its way to Koloriang constituency for a repoll set for Tuesday following allegations of malpractices during the voting in April.
The election was held on Tuesday after a new team was sent with machines, Garg said.
The Election Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But it said it had received some complaints about attempts to tamper with voting machines in strongrooms from other parts of the country but they were not true.
Votes are to be counted on Thursday.
