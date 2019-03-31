LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
5,000 Members of RSS-linked Muslim Rashtriya Manch to Join Congress After Facing 'Discrimination'

City president of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch alleged that RSS and BJP were ignoring their demands, and claimed that some 5,000 members were joining the Congress along with him.

PTI

Updated:March 31, 2019, 9:08 AM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Twitter)
Nagpur: Several office-bearers of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, a body affiliated to the RSS, joined the Congress on Saturday, claiming that they were facing discrimination and apathy.

City president of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch Riyaz Khan alleged that the RSS and BJP were ignoring their demands, and claimed that some 5,000 members of the Manch were joining the Congress along with him and some 20 other functionaries.

Congress' candidate for the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency, Nana Patole, welcomed them into the party fold at a function here.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
