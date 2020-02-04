Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

51 Were Injured After Masked People Attacked JNU Students & Teachers: Govt

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said as reported by the Delhi Police, a case was registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station on January 6 with regard to the attack.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
51 Were Injured After Masked People Attacked JNU Students & Teachers: Govt
Mob ransacked property in JNU. (News18)

New Delhi: Altogether 51 people were injured and private cars and property damaged when masked people, armed with rods and sticks, attacked students and teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here on January 5, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said as reported by the Delhi Police, a case was registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station on January 6 with regard to the attack.

"Fifty-one persons sustained injuries and all were medically examined. No one was killed in this incident. Some private cars and property were also damaged. Some of the rioters involved have been identified," the minister said.

Reddy added that the safety measures taken by the police include deployment of police personnel both inside and outside the JNU campus, liaison with students and the university administration to maintain peace, deployment of police personnel in plain clothes around the campus, stationing of a PCR van in the vicinity of the campus and briefing of students and the administration to report to them immediately if any violent or unwanted activity come to their notice on the campus premises.

The JNU had informed that it had deployed 277 private security personnel on the campus 24x7, the minister said.

As reported by the Delhi Police, no case was registered against the injured students, Reddy said, adding that details of the investigation could not be divulged at this stage.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram