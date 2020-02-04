51 Were Injured After Masked People Attacked JNU Students & Teachers: Govt

New Delhi: Altogether 51 people were injured and private cars and property damaged when masked people, armed with rods and sticks, attacked students and teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here on January 5, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said as reported by the Delhi Police, a case was registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station on January 6 with regard to the attack.

"Fifty-one persons sustained injuries and all were medically examined. No one was killed in this incident. Some private cars and property were also damaged. Some of the rioters involved have been identified," the minister said.

Reddy added that the safety measures taken by the police include deployment of police personnel both inside and outside the JNU campus, liaison with students and the university administration to maintain peace, deployment of police personnel in plain clothes around the campus, stationing of a PCR van in the vicinity of the campus and briefing of students and the administration to report to them immediately if any violent or unwanted activity come to their notice on the campus premises.

The JNU had informed that it had deployed 277 private security personnel on the campus 24x7, the minister said.

As reported by the Delhi Police, no case was registered against the injured students, Reddy said, adding that details of the investigation could not be divulged at this stage.

