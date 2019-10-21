53% Polling Recorded Till 1 pm in Huzurnagar By-election

Hyderabad: About 53 per cent polling was recorded upto 1pm on Monday in the bypoll to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency in Telangana where the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a multi-cornered contest.

No untoward incident had been reported, official sources said. The polling, which began at 7am, would be held till 5pm. More than 2.36 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the bypoll, and the administration has made elaborate security and other arrangements to ensure a free and fair poll. Votes would be counted on October 24.

Though 28 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is among the nominees of TRS, Congress, BJP and TDP. The by-election, the first after last year's Assembly elections in Telangana, has been necessitated due to the resignation of state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy following his election to Lok Sabha in the general elections.

Uttam Kumar Reddy's wife N Padmavati, a former MLA, is the Congress candidate, while TRS has fielded S Saidi Reddy, who lost to the PCC president in Assembly polls, again.

Kota Rama Rao, a medical doctor, and Chava Kiranmayi are the candidates of the BJP and TDP, respectively. The TRS enjoys a massive majority in the Assembly (its strength is 100 in the 120-member House).

