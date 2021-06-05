politics

54 Crude Bombs Found Near Party Office in Kolkata, Says Bengal BJP
54 Crude Bombs Found Near Party Office in Kolkata, Says Bengal BJP

Amid the threat, there has been a massive deployment of bomb disposal squad in the area, the party said.

At least 54 crude bombs have been found from Khidirpur more and Hastings crossing area near BJP’s office in Kolkata. Amid the threat, there has been a massive deployment of bomb disposal squad in the area, the party said.

The bombs were found based on Military Intelligence (MI) unit’s input to Anti Rowdy Section of Kolkata Police.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

first published:June 05, 2021, 22:36 IST