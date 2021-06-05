54 Crude Bombs Found Near Party Office in Kolkata, Says Bengal BJP

At least 54 crude bombs have been found from Khidirpur more and Hastings crossing area near BJP’s office in Kolkata. Amid the threat, there has been a massive deployment of bomb disposal squad in the area, the party said.

The bombs were found based on Military Intelligence (MI) unit’s input to Anti Rowdy Section of Kolkata Police.

Based on the input shared by the Military Intelligence, Anti Rowdy Section of Kolkata Police recovered 51 bombs from Hastings crossing area, near BJP Party office: Sources#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/zubooIg7vm— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

