56-inch Chest Couldn’t Protect People from Tiger Attacks: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Friday that the BJP government failed to protect people of Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, from tiger attacks.Addressing a public gathering at Diamon Rajkiye in Pilibhit, the former chief minister said, “The big concern in Pilibhit is of wild animals. People are attacked frequently but the ones with 56-inch chest are not even able to protect people from tiger attacks. We have started a Lion Safari in Saifai, and also made arrangements which restrict wild animals from sneaking out of the Lion Safari.”The SP chief was in Pilibhit to campaign in favour of alliance candidate Hemraj Verma.Besides raking up the issue of wild animal attacks, Akhilesh also mentioned about the development done during the SP government.He also raised the issue of Shiksha Mitras or contractual teachers and promised that he will try to get them permanent jobs if voted to power.Akhilesh also indirectly attacked Varun Gandhi, the BJP candidate from Pilibhit, and termed him as an outsider while he claimed Verma was a local.Verma is considered to be a close aide to Akhilesh and has also been a minister in the SP regime.The parliamentary constituency of Pilibhit consists of around 14 lakh voters out of which Muslims and Dalits are of a majority. The Samajwadi Party will be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls in the state in a pre-poll alliance with Bahujan Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal.