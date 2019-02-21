English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'59 Lakh Fake Voters in Andhra': Jagan Mohan Reddy's Party Launches Fresh Attack on Chandrababu Naidu
Out of the total 3.69 crore names on state voter rolls in Andhra Pradesh, over 59 lakh are invalid or duplicate, the YSR Congress Party said.
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Loading...
Hyderabad: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Andhra Pradesh’s main opposition, YSR Congress Party, on Thursday intensified its attack on the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), claiming that out of the total 3.69 crore names on state voter rolls, over 59 Lakh (16 per cent) are invalid or duplicate.
The party claimed that the TDP government was doing everything in its power to subvert democracy and steal the elections. YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met the chief election commissioner recently to convey the same.
The Andhra Pradesh high court has also taken cognizance of the massive discrepancy and asked the ECI for an explanation. Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by Sudhakar Reddy, YSRC legal cell president, the high court asked the ECI to make sure that all the doubts of the petitioner are addressed.
"The current government is manipulating the voter rolls to undermine the electoral process. The TDP government is sending its teams to across the state. They are finding YSRCP supporting voters after collecting this data and are removing them from the voter list. My name also got removed from the voter list," said Senior YSRCP leader C Ramachandraih told to New18.
"The ruling party leaders strongly condemn the allegations made by the YSR Congress Party. Opposition party doesn't have any political knowledge of voter names being removed or added. It's not in our hands, it's completely under the Election Commission’s jurisdiction," said TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar.
The party claimed that the TDP government was doing everything in its power to subvert democracy and steal the elections. YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met the chief election commissioner recently to convey the same.
The Andhra Pradesh high court has also taken cognizance of the massive discrepancy and asked the ECI for an explanation. Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by Sudhakar Reddy, YSRC legal cell president, the high court asked the ECI to make sure that all the doubts of the petitioner are addressed.
"The current government is manipulating the voter rolls to undermine the electoral process. The TDP government is sending its teams to across the state. They are finding YSRCP supporting voters after collecting this data and are removing them from the voter list. My name also got removed from the voter list," said Senior YSRCP leader C Ramachandraih told to New18.
"The ruling party leaders strongly condemn the allegations made by the YSR Congress Party. Opposition party doesn't have any political knowledge of voter names being removed or added. It's not in our hands, it's completely under the Election Commission’s jurisdiction," said TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- To Let Movie Review: A Pressing Social Issue Imaginatively Tacked with Singular Focus
- Fare Enough: Pilot Spells Out 'I'm Bored' Across the Sky During Test Flight
- Fountain of Youth? Study Finds New Anti-ageing Compound in Japanese Plant
- Google Built a Microphone in The Nest Secure, And Then Forgot to Mention That to Anyone Buying it
- Breakdancing Among New Sports to Be Included in 2024 Olympic Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results