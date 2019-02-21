'59 Lakh Fake Voters in Andhra': Jagan Mohan Reddy's Party Launches Fresh Attack on Chandrababu Naidu

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Andhra Pradesh’s main opposition, YSR Congress Party, on Thursday intensified its attack on the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), claiming that out of the total 3.69 crore names on state voter rolls, over 59 Lakh (16 per cent) are invalid or duplicate.The party claimed that the TDP government was doing everything in its power to subvert democracy and steal the elections. YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met the chief election commissioner recently to convey the same.The Andhra Pradesh high court has also taken cognizance of the massive discrepancy and asked the ECI for an explanation. Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by Sudhakar Reddy, YSRC legal cell president, the high court asked the ECI to make sure that all the doubts of the petitioner are addressed."The current government is manipulating the voter rolls to undermine the electoral process. The TDP government is sending its teams to across the state. They are finding YSRCP supporting voters after collecting this data and are removing them from the voter list. My name also got removed from the voter list," said Senior YSRCP leader C Ramachandraih told to New18."The ruling party leaders strongly condemn the allegations made by the YSR Congress Party. Opposition party doesn't have any political knowledge of voter names being removed or added. It's not in our hands, it's completely under the Election Commission’s jurisdiction," said TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar.