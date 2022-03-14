59 New Manipur MLAs including 5 Women Take Oath; Govt Formation May Require Time, Says Biren Singh

A total of 59 election winners took oath as members of the 12th Manipur legislative assembly on Monday. The ceremony that took place in the Manipur assembly hall in Imphal was administered by pro tem Speaker S Rajen, who was sworn in on Sunday at the Raj Bhavan.

Of the total 60 MLAs of the new assembly, 20 members are fresh faces and five are women. There are 32 legislators from the Bharatiya Janata Party, seven from the National People’s Party, six from the Janata Dal (United), five each from the Congress and Naga People’s Front, two from the Kuki People’s Front, and three independent ones.

“The formation of the new state government will take some time as there are certain formalities which are needed to be followed,” caretaker chief minister N Biren Singh told the media.

The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party is expecting the arrival of central observers of the party in the state very soon to sort out the tactics of the formation of the new government and appointment of the BJP legislature leader of Manipur, Biren Singh added.

He also said that the inclusion of five women MLAs in the assembly is a great sign of women’s empowerment.

As most of the candidates are well qualified and have a good background, it is believed that the new government’s term will run smoothly, say observers.

