5th Deputy Commissioner in Hassan and HD Revanna Yet Not Pleased, Wants to Get Her Transferred Too
Karnataka PWD minister HD Revanna alleged that Hassan district election officer is working as a BJP agent.
Hassan: Karnataka PWD minister HD Revanna has alleged that Hassan district election officer is working as 'BJP agent' after Priyanka Mary Francis suspended three polling officials over allegations of allowing fake votes be cast at Holenarsipur's Paduvalahippe booth.
DEO Francis had suspended presiding officer V Yogesh and polling staff PC Ramamchandra and Ganesh based on the CCTV footage and video recordings at the booth. The action was taken after BJP filed a complaint last Wednesday after two of its booth agents alleged that people from outside the constituency were allowed to enter the booth and cast votes.
Questioning the timing of the suspension and the delay in filing complaint, Revanna said, "The DC is working as an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I doubt there will be free and fair election process if she (Francis) is the district commissioner. She has suspended these officials but why no action was taken against the CRPF personnel who allowed the people to enter inside the booth on April 18? I will write to the CEO requesting to transfer the DC."
Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Hassan, Preetam Gowda said that the concerns raised by BJP should be looked into more seriously now that the officials have been suspended. "We would demand the Election Commission to hold an inquiry into the matter to uncover the truth," he added.
Revanna has been demanding for DCs transfer. On March 30, DC Akram Pasha was asked to vacate the post after a letter from Preetam Gowda to EC stated that Pasha's transfer to Hassan "would favour a particular party". Hassan has had five deputy Commissioners in the past one year.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
