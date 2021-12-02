60 Decisions in 74 Days, Says Punjab CM Channi to Counter Detractors in Cong, O

Under attack from both within and outside, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday went all out to hard sell what he had achieved ever since taking over reins of the State listing out important decisions even as he stayed silent on his State unit chief’s demand making STF report on drug trafficking public.

A day after meeting Rahul Gandhi along with PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Channi held a press conference to highlight the key decisions taken by his government during the two and a half months.

“I am winning the trust of the people by being on the ground, being with the people. Be it reducing power tariff by Rs 3 from November 1, terminating PPAs, giving ownership rights to people living in Lal Dora of villages, waiving pending water bills of Rs 1,168 crore of rural water supply and reducing the water tariff to Rs 50, all promises delivered,” he said, adding that in all 60 major such decisions had been taken ever since he took over as the CM on September 21.

Presenting his report card for the last one-and-a-half month, CM Channi showed copies of the decisions that were implemented. “I am not ‘Eilanjee (announcement maker) but ‘Vishwasjeet (trusted person) who implements decisions on the ground,” Channi said.

Channi has been under attack from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for populist announcements claiming that the welfare measures were only on papers. Not just Kejriwal even his State unit chief Sidhu had been taking a dig at the populist announcements by him.

Party insiders said that at the meeting with Rahul Gandhi, both the leaders were asked to work in tandem and not at cross purposes. “It is easier said than done. A reason why Channi again reiterated today is that he had his own mind and was going about diligently on implementing the decisions,’’ commented a leader.

Importantly, while Sidhu has been harping on his own ‘Jitega Punjab’ mission which he said could form the basis of the electoral campaign in 2022.

But Channi has so far been carrying out his own charter of measures and implementing them. Also, importantly on Sidhu’s demand for making the Special Task Force (STF) reports on drug trafficking public, Channi has remained silent. Even at the press conference today he refused to comment stating that it could impact the outcome of the case.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.